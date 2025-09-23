LAPHROAIG® SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY AND WILLEM DAFOE UNITE TO CELEBRATE BOLD SPIRIT

Two of the world’s most iconic characters collaborate in an ‘unphorgettable’ partnership, debuting with a short film reveal

ISLAY, Scotland, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For over 200 years, Laphroaig has been unapologetically doing things differently. Today, continuing this uncompromising spirit, the distinctive Islay single malt has revealed a new partnership with cult actor, Willem Dafoe. The first of its kind in the distillery’s history, the collaboration debuts with a short film titled ‘The Taste’, a global advertising campaign, and tease of a limited-edition whisky, all celebrating those who think differently and embrace a boldness of character.



Willem Dafoe unveils the renamed ‘The Barley Dafoe’ pub in Mayfair, London, featuring life-sizedbarley men to celebrate his collaboration with Laphroaig single malt whisky.

In a sea of sameness, Dafoe and Laphroaig are globally renowned for their distinctive style. Neither have been afraid to stand out or go against the grain. It was only a matter of time before the pair embarked on this newfound friendship – one that continues to bring Laphroaig from its home, on a tiny corner of a Scottish island in the Inner Hebrides, to the world stage.

The partnership marks the latest instalment in the brand’s ‘Unphorgettable’ campaign, which launched in 2024 and celebrates the unmistakable flavour of this iconic whisky, making it ‘unphorgettable’ to all who imbibe. ‘The Taste’ brings to life Dafoe’s search to define Laphroaig’s taste – something he can’t quite put his finger on – revealing a cinematic exploration by Dafoe and a celebration of his inimitable character.

The whimsical film draws inspiration from unusual components in Dafoe’s life and his thirst for immersing himself to get a taste of experiences. The opening scene tells the story of Dafoe remaining inside a wardrobe for two days as a child, to try and experience flying into space after watching astronauts going to the moon. With this individual and curious style, Dafoe seeks the words to describe the uniquely bold single malt, as well as reciting humorous descriptions submitted by some of the whisky’s biggest fans – Friends of Laphroaig.

Laphroaig is no stranger to film. In the 1950s, the world of whisky was male dominated. Laphroaig was one of the only distilleries in the world to be owned and managed by a woman, the fearless First Lady of Scotch, Bessie Williamson. In a remote location with no cinema, access to film was limited so Williamson reimagined the malting floor of the distillery to host after-dark movie screenings, offering local islanders a window into Hollywood.

Continuing the legacy of women in whisky, Senior Whisky Maker for Laphroaig, Sarah Dowling, partnered closely with Dafoe on ‘The Taste.’ She says:

“When we tried to imagine Laphroaig as a human being, we immediately thought of Willem Dafoe. He is the very embodiment of our bold and distinctive spirit. It has been beyond exciting for me and the team to be a part of ‘The Taste’, and to get inside the hidden corners of Willem’s brilliant mind. I wasn’t expecting there to be so many synergies between his approach to craft and character as an actor, to my own as a whisky maker. I can’t wait for the world to see what we have been creating together.”

This partnership will also extend to a limited-edition product collaboration, set for release in 2026. Together with Dowling, Dafoe has developed a new whisky, that is now quietly maturing, steeped in the peat, smoke, salt and the surprising sweetness that infuses all Laphroaig whiskies.

To celebrate the global launch of ‘The Taste’, Laphroaig and Dafoe have partnered with The Barley Mow pub in Mayfair, London, which has been renamed as ‘The Barley Dafoe’ between 22nd and 25th September. Attendees will be the first to sample a new one-of-a-kind cocktail, named Opposite Island and crafted to encapsulate the spirit of this partnership in a glass. This will be available at select bars worldwide over the coming months, allowing drinkers to experience a taste of the ‘unphorgettable’ for themselves.

To bring help bring their vision for ‘The Taste’ to life, Willem and Laphroaig enlisted legendary director Tim Pope , famed for some of the most bold and expressive music videos of the last four decades, featuring iconic artists such as David Bowie , Iggy Pop , Neil Young and The Cure.

, famed for some of the most bold and expressive music videos of the last four decades, featuring iconic artists such as , , and The Cure. During his 45-year acting tenure, Willem Dafoe has featured in over 150 films.

has featured in over 150 films. The brand’s global ‘Unphorgettable’ campaign launched in October 2024 . It is rooted in the single malt whisky’s bold, distinctive taste and personality, and its promise that every sip of Laphroaig is unforgettable. Once tasted, never forgotten, Laphroaig® has used real drinkers’ own descriptions and created animations of ‘Taste Characters’. From an angel to a donkey, a pack of wolves to swirling waves, the four ‘Taste Characters’ have become the new, bold characterisation of Laphroaig.

Laphroaig encourages responsible drinking. Always follow the DrinkSmart® rules and drink in moderation.

About Laphroaig® Whisky

Laphroaig is the number one selling Islay single malt globally* and is synonymous with this famous whisky island. Established in 1815 by the Johnston brothers, Laphroaig has stayed true to its bold and unforgettable character for over 200 years.

Today, Laphroaig is one of only a handful of distilleries that continues to make whisky using traditional techniques like floor malting barley. From hand turning the barley and burning the peat at low temperatures to flavour the malt with cool smoke to slow distillation to maintain quality, this is what truly makes Laphroaig. Our single malt whisky embodies the character of Islay in every drop of Laphroaig. From the distinctive peat which gives us our unique smoky character to the steadfast confidence and passion of our people, making Laphroaig unmistakable. The gives us our distinctive taste of Islay, salt and smoke with a surprising sweetness.

Laphroaig’s commitment to bold character has earned us a dedicated following of brand fans, the Friends of Laphroaig. Launched in 1994, the same year HM King Charles granted the brand a Royal Warrant, this global community has since grown to over 700,000 whisky lovers representing over 170 countries.

*By volume and value in 2024. Source: IWSR Global Database 2025

Willem Dafoe

Having made over one hundred fifty films in his legendary career, Willem Dafoe is internationally respected for bringing versatility, boldness, and dare to some of the most iconic films of our time. His artistic curiosity in exploring the human condition leads him to projects all over the world, large and small, Hollywood films as well as independent cinema.

In 1979, he was given a role in Michael’s Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate, from which he was fired. Since then, he has collaborated with directors who represent a virtual encyclopedia of modern cinema: Wes Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Kathryn Bigelow, Kenneth Branagh, Tim Burton, Scott Cooper, Anton Corbijn, Saverio Costanzo, David Cronenberg, Abel Ferrara, Mary Harron, Werner Herzog, Walter Hill, , Miguel Angel Jimenéz, Spike Lee, David Lynch, Hayao Miyazaki, Phillip Noyce, Sam Raimi, Dee Rees, Jason Reitman, Robert Rodriguez, Isaiah Saxon, Julian Schnabel, Paul Schrader, Martin Scorsese, Zack Snyder, Guillermo del Toro, Lars von Trier, James Wan, Wim Wenders, Yorgos Lanthimos, Zhang Yimou, and many more.

Dafoe has been recognized with four Academy Award nominations: Best Leading Actor for his role as Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate (also a Golden Globe nomination), as well as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Oliver Stone’s Platoon, E. Elias Merhige’s Shadow Of The Vampire (for which he also received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations), and Sean Baker’s The Florida Project (also Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations). He has also been awarded by the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review, as well as twice by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Dafoe is also the recipient of two Independent Spirit Awards, the Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup and a Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement. He recently was awarded the Iris Award for Best Actor from Greece’s Hellenic Film Academy for his role in Vasilis Katsoupis’ Inside.

He and his wife, director Giada Colagrande, have worked on four films together: Padre, A Woman, Before It Had a Name and the documentary, Bob Wilson’s Life And Death Of Marina Abramovic.

His natural adventurousness is evident in roles as diverse as Thomas Wake in The Lighthouse; Marcus, the elite assassin who is mentor to Keanu Reeves in the neo-noir John Wick; in his voice work as Gil the Moorish Idol in Pixar’s Finding Nemo; as the notorious filmmaker in Abel Ferrara’s Pasolini; as Paul Smecker, the obsessed FBI agent in the cult classic The Boondock Saints; as real life hero Leonhard Seppala, who led the 1925 Alaskan dog sled diphtheria serum run in Togo; and the notorious duality of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, a role he reprised in Jon Watts’ record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. That adventurous spirit continues with Kent Jones’ Late Fame; Nadia Latif’s The Man in My Basement; Helmer Gastón Solnicki’s The Souffleur; and Jennifer Peedom’s Tenzing. He will soon film Bárbara Paz’s Cuddle; as well as Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, marking his fourth collaboration with the director, which will be followed with Eggers’ adaptation of A Christmas Carol for Warner Bros.

Most recently, Dafoe was named the Artistic Director of the theatre department for the Venice Biennale’s 2025 and 2026 seasons. Dafoe was one of the original members of The Wooster Group, the New York based experimental theatre collective. He created and performed in all of the group’s work from 1977 thru 2005, both in the U.S. and internationally. Since then, he has collaborated with Richard Foreman on Idiot Savant at NYC’s Public Theatre, with Robert Wilson on two international productions: The Life & Death of Marina Abramovic and The Old Woman (opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov); Marina Abramovic’s opera 7 Deaths of Maria Callas; and with Romeo Castellucci, on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Minister’s Black Veil.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker’s Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company’s Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

