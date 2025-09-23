Media Literacy Goes Mainstream for Aussie Kids

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With media literacy newly added to the national schools curriculum, Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is proud to have collaborated with Squiz Kids on the rebuild of Newshounds program, a world-first classroom resource helping Australian primary school kids spot misinformation online. Originally launched three years ago and now refreshed for today’s classrooms, Newshounds engages kids aged 8–12 through gamified storytelling, teaching them essential skills for navigating the digital world. With over 4,500 classrooms already using the tool, MPF and Squiz Kids are ensuring teachers have a playful, practical way to build the next generation of savvy content consumers.



Teaching the next generation media smarts

“Kids have more information coming at them than at any other time in history,” said Bryce Corbett , Director for Squiz Kids. “It’s why there’s never been a more important time for them to learn, at an early age and before they have a smartphone in their hands, how to tell online fact from fiction.

“Newshounds teaches them just that. And we were so pleased to have MPF help us reimagine the resource to make it even more engaging.”

Newshounds puts kids in the paws of Squiz-E – the world’s first internet detective dog. As they progress through animated scenes, interactive newsrooms, and real-world inspired media challenges, players learn how to question sources, spot misinformation, and distinguish between facts, opinions, and clickbait.

The experience is grounded in a comprehensive learning framework developed by Squiz Kids with support from media literacy experts and educators. MPF worked closely with Squiz Kids to bring this vision to life as an immersive, responsive web-based game playable on any device, with minimal barriers to access for schools and families.

Developed in alignment with national education outcomes and tested in real classrooms, Newshounds represents the kind of digital-first learning experience Australian schools are increasingly seeking. Its launch coincides with media literacy becoming part of the national curriculum – a timely and much-needed shift toward building critical thinking skills in the digital age.

Working to a Squiz Kids remit to overhaul version 1.0 of Newshounds, MPF provided the technical expertise to transform the piloted, static classroom toolkit into a dynamic, interactive-based experience tailored for primary students aged 8-12. The platform features:

Gamified modules exploring truth, bias, misinformation, and source evaluation

exploring truth, bias, misinformation, and source evaluation Age-appropriate quizzes, videos, and prompts to support class discussion and reflection

to support class discussion and reflection A teacher dashboard for lesson planning and tracking student progress

for lesson planning and tracking student progress Scaffolded content mapped to cognitive development and curriculum standards

As noted in a recent Squiz Kids newsletter, “Media literacy becomes part of the curriculum! Oh happy day!” (Squiz Kids Weekly Newsletter, May 2025), Newshounds is well-positioned to become a flagship tool – making media literacy not only accessible, but engaging, for teachers and students alike.

By making critical thinking fun, interactive and easy to deliver, Newshounds helps lay the foundation for a generation of young Australians who know not just how to consume information – but how to question it.

About Squiz Kids

Squiz Kids is an award-winning daily news podcast for Australian children aged 8-12, designed to make current events accessible, engaging, and age-appropriate. Its media literacy program, Newshounds helps young Australians build media literacy and critical thinking skills.

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

MPF is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences.

For more information about MPF and Newshounds, visit:

Website: www.theprojectfactory.com .

Case Study: https://www.theprojectfactory.com/projects/the-newshounds

