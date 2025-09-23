Microvast at BICES 2025: Electrifying Construction Machinery

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) (“Microvast”, the “Company” or “we”), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, will showcase its suite of high-performance battery products at the Beijing International Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, and Mining Machines Exhibition & Symposium (BICES 2025). The event will be held at the China International Exhibition Center’s Shunyi Exhibition Hall September 23-26, 2025. At booth E 2170, Microvast will present efficient power solutions for applications including all-electric and hybrid mining trucks. Addressing the high-intensity demands of construction machinery, Microvast will highlight its fast-charging battery solutions. Microvast’s HpTO-37Ah, MpCO-48Ah, and HpCO-55Ah battery models are engineered to reach an 80% charge in just 15–20 minutes, drastically reducing equipment downtime. These batteries also feature a wide operating temperature range and a cycle life of up to 8,000 charges, enabling reliable performance and longevity for high-utilization equipment like heavy-duty mining trucks. We will also feature new high-energy-density batteries designed for heavy-load operations. The HnSO-70Ah battery offers an energy density of 295 Wh/kg and a cycle life of up to 4,000 charges, making it an ideal choice for long-range battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs). Additionally, the HnCO-120Ah battery delivers 270 Wh/kg with up to a 5,000-charge cycle life, providing durability and a lower total cost of ownership for high-frequency applications. Microvast will showcase its adaptable next generation MV-B (high-energy) and MV-C (high-power) battery packs. These packs deliver approximately 20% more energy and power within similar dimensions to previous generations. Their high compatibility allows customers to seamlessly integrate them into existing powertrains and switch between high-energy and high-power cell technologies based on specific operational requirements, significantly reducing equipment upgrade costs. Microvast is committed to driving the future of clean energy through continuous technological innovation. By providing superior battery solutions, we aim to empower the transformation of the construction machinery industry and help build a more sustainable world.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 19 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The Company’s innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 810 patents and patent applications that enable solutions for today’s electrification needs.