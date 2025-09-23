NEXTDC Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Australian Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Data Center Services Industry

This recognition highlights NEXTDC’s strategic focus on AI-ready data centers, regional expansion, and building sustainable digital infrastructure across Australia.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NEXTDC has been awarded the 2025 Australian Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the data center services industry for its outstanding achievements in strategy development, innovation and execution. This recognition highlights NEXTDC’s sustained market leadership in delivering secure, sustainable and high-performance infrastructure while accelerating Australia’s transition to a digitally connected and AI-enabled economy.



This recognition highlights NEXTDC’s sustained market leadership in delivering secure, sustainable and high-performance infrastructure while accelerating Australia’s transition to a digitally connected and AI-enabled economy.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NEXTDC excelled in both, demonstrating a cohesive strategy aligned with emerging trends in artificial intelligence, regional digitization, and sustainable infrastructure, while executing with precision and scale. “NEXTDC has made bold, timely investments that set the pace for AI infrastructure readiness in Australia. Its strategic push into high-density computing and regional infrastructure development underscores a vision well ahead of market curves,” said Nishchal Khorana, associate partner at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on national infrastructure expansion and next-generation AI computing, NEXTDC has distinguished itself in a market increasingly shaped by the demands of hyperscale workloads and sovereign cloud solutions. The company has strengthened its footprint with the development of over 20 data centers across Australia and is actively expanding internationally. Projects like the purpose-built AI factory (S6) in Sydney and high-capacity expansions in Melbourne reflect NEXTDC’s strategic agility in addressing evolving customer needs.

Innovation lies at the heart of NEXTDC’s approach. From purpose-built mission-critical facilities to pioneering support for ultra-high rack power densities (up to 600 kW, targeting 1000 kW), the company provides infrastructure optimized for AI training, inference, HPC and advanced analytics. Facilities are equipped with closed- and open-loop liquid cooling systems tailored to support high-performance computing environments.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. It reflects the trust our customers place in NEXTDC and the passion of our people to innovate and lead in the data centre services industry,” Craig Scroggie, CEO, NEXTDC said. “At the heart of everything we do is our brand promise, which is to build tomorrow’s critical digital infrastructure underpinned by ‘Scale, Speed, Sustainability, Security and Sovereignty’.

“These principles guide us in delivering operational certainty, ensuring our hyperscale and future-ready solutions that help our hyperscale, Government, enterprise and IT industry customers create strategic advantage in an accelerating digital economy.”

NEXTDC’s unwavering focus on customer value and sustainability further cements its market leadership. The company offers real-time self-service portals, such as AXON and ONEDC, enabling secure cloud interconnectivity and infrastructure control. It also has a 5-star NABERS energy rating, supported by advanced energy efficiency and water recycling systems across its sites.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding performance in developing and executing strategy, resulting in improved market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes organizations that are setting the benchmark for growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions acknowledge companies in regional and global markets for demonstrating superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts evaluate market participants through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify excellence across performance criteria.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

ABOUT NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and interconnection capability for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry’s lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency. NEXTDC as a company has been a certified carbon neutral organisation under the Australian Government’s Climate Active program.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising >700 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is where AI lives™.

To learn more, visit https://www.nextdc.com