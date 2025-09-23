OpenRock Debuts Link 20 on Kickstarter: A Game-Changing Open-Ear Headset for Work and Life

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OpenRock, the trailblazer in open-ear audio innovation, announced the official launch of the OpenRock Link 20 on Kickstarter on September 23th. Designed to merge professional-grade communication with everyday lifestyle convenience, the Link 20 is set to redefine how people experience headsets in both work and life.



OpenRock Link 20: Where Work Meets Life

Redefining the Communication Headset

Traditional communication headsets often force compromises: bulky headbands, ear fatigue, lack of ambient awareness, or fragile build quality. The Link 20 eliminates these pain points with a minimalist open-ear design, weighing only 9g per earbud, and introducing a groundbreaking detachable, interchangeable magnetic boom microphone.

Key Innovations

Interchangeable Left-Right Boom Mic

The first in its category, the Link 20’s magnetic boom mic can be easily attached to either ear. This unique flexibility accommodates user preference and prevents long-term discomfort associated with wearing a mic on only one side.

Detachable Magnetic Design with Premium Durability

Using N54 magnets and a six-layer alloy plating, the boom mic attaches securely yet effortlessly, with durability proven through over 10,000 attach-detach cycles. Users also receive instant audio alerts when the mic is connected or disconnected.

AI Noise Cancellation with 5-Mic Array

Powered by a 5-microphone AI ENC system, the Link 20 filters out up to 99.9% of background noise (58dB reduction), ensuring crystal-clear communication in busy offices or on the go.

The Latest Bluetooth 6.0

The Link 20 supports Bluetooth 6.0, enabling one-to-two device connection, ultra-stable signal transmission, with a wireless range of up to 50 feet indoors and 99 feet outdoors, keeping you connected wherever you are.

One Headset for Two Worlds: Where Work Meets Life

From business calls to music streaming, the Link 20 adapts seamlessly. The dual-scenario design eliminates the need to buy separate headsets for work and leisure.

All-Day Battery Life

The Link 20(without boom Mic) delivers up to 13 hours of continuous music playback and 9 hours of talking time. With charging case, the music playing time will be up to 52h and talking time will be 36h. Under 5-min quick charge, it will deliver 1 hour emergency talk.

Minimalist Comfort & Ergonomic Excellence

With a 6.9° ergonomic tilt, liquid silicone materials, and a three-point pressure distribution system, the Link 20 guarantees secure, all-day comfort without ear canal blockage or pressure marks.

Exclusive OpenRock App

The Link 20 is supported by the OpenRock App, which allows users to:

The Link 20 is supported by the OpenRock App, which allows users to: Customize EQ and sound profiles for work and leisure modes.

and sound profiles for work and leisure modes. Find My Buds: Quickly locate misplaced earbuds with an in-app tracking feature, ensuring users never lose their Link 20.

Price & Availability

The OpenRock Link 20 will officially debut on Kickstarter on September 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST.

The headset will retail for $149.99 in the consumer market.

During the Kickstarter campaign, backers will enjoy exclusive discounts significantly below the retail price, making this the best opportunity to secure the Link 20 early at unbeatable value.