PTT Oil and Retail Business Unlocks Growth With AI-Driven Personalization Strategy

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2025 – PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is accelerating its digital transformation agenda with a data-first strategy that places personalization and intelligent customer engagement at the core of its business model — positioning the company for sustained growth in an increasingly competitive and experience-led consumer landscape.

This philosophy underpins OR’s corporate vision of “Empowering All toward Inclusive Growth,” which guides the company’s long-term commitment to delivering equitable, accessible, and sustainable value across its energy, lifestyle, and retail ecosystem.

As one of Thailand’s leading integrated energy and retail players, OR has become a benchmark in the market for how traditional businesses can embrace next-generation technologies to elevate service quality, customer intimacy, and operational excellence. The company’s scale, reach, and innovation mindset position it at the forefront of digital reinvention in Southeast Asia’s consumer services sector.

Supporting that vision is Mr. Pakorn Suriyabhivadh, Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Business and Solutions at OR, who is leading the enterprise-wide personalization strategy. “We’re no longer competing on product alone. The future belongs to brands that understand their customers deeply and deliver relevant experiences in real time,” Pakorn said.

With over 3.9 million daily users across its fuel and retail network — including PTT Station, Café Amazon, and EV Station PluZ — and more than 9 million active users on its blueplus+ app, OR is tapping into its vast data ecosystem to design highly tailored, real-time engagements that span both physical and digital experiences.

Central to this effort is the use of generative AI, predictive analytics, and real-time content delivery to create personalized touchpoints — particularly for younger consumers like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who prioritize meaningful and identity-aligned experiences. These technologies power everything from customized offers and chatbot recommendations to moment-based content that aligns with a user’s context and behavior.

To measure success, OR focuses on two core performance indicators: Net Promoter Score (NPS), which tracks customer loyalty across each platform and channel, and the business impact of personalized campaigns — including average basket size, purchase frequency, and repeat engagement. Early results point to tangible improvements on both fronts. One of the most visible outcomes was the relaunch of the blueplus+ app, which attracted over 3 million video views within three days of launch, fueled by storytelling that introduced a new cast of brand mascots tailored to different generations.

Behind this progress is a sweeping six-pillar digital transformation framework designed to embed personalization across OR’s entire operating model:

Digital Consumer Landscape: A 360-degree behavioral data system that enables deep understanding of customer preferences and habits.

Intelligent Site and Outlet: Deployment of IoT, beacon technology, and video analytics to optimize real-world customer interactions and experiences.

Digital Channels: Development of the OR app into a seamless online-to-offline experience hub for promotions, loyalty, and service booking.

Digital Supply Chain: Integrated operations to streamline logistics and reduce costs through connected systems across the business.

Cloud Optimization and Enterprise Solutions: Cloud-first architecture, AI-powered backend, and modernized infrastructure to boost enterprise agility.

New Revenue Diversification: Expansion into lifestyle and financial services, including OR’s newly approved virtual banking partnership with AIS and Krung Thai Bank.

Still, OR leadership emphasizes that technology alone is not enough. “The hardest part of transformation isn’t the tech — it’s getting the whole organization to move together,” Pakorn noted. He explained that the initiative began with a small cross-functional team focused on the blueplus+ app, before scaling across business units through cultural change, digital capability-building, and investment in data infrastructure and AI platforms.

“Tomorrow’s strongest brands won’t just be efficient — they’ll be empathetic,” Pakorn added. “For OR, that journey has already begun.”

