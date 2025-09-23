Robotin to Redefine Home Cleaning with R2, The World’s First Robot Carpet Cleaner

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Robotin INC, an innovative technology company focused on the research, design, production, and marketing of AI and robotics, today announced the global launch of the Robotin R2 on Kickstarter, commencing September 23.

As the world’s first 2-in-1 modular carpet cleaning robot, the R2 breaks traditional cost and efficiency barriers, delivering households an unprecedented all-in-one solution.

This global launch is a strategic milestone in Robotin’s international development, sharing its smart home robotics vision with worldwide communities.

The R2’s modular technology is intended to offer consumers a practical cleaning solution addressing the current needs while future-proofing for low-cost upgrades and expandable capabilities. For the wider industry, the product’s modular architecture represents an exploration into how home appliances might evolve toward greater longevity and customizability.



Robotin R2, The World’s First Robot Carpet Cleaner

The future of carpet cleaning is here

The world’s first robot carpet cleaner, the R2 redefines maintenance with exceptional efficiency: 1-hour hot water fast washing and smart unclean detection that automatically re-washes dirty areas until spotless. Its rapid drying system, with real-time detection, ensures carpets are ready in just three hours—one hour for washing and two for drying.

The R2 includes a docking station, main unit, and two interchangeable modules for powerful vacuuming and combined washing/drying. This flexible design enables seamless mode switches and effortless whole-home care.

By automating deep cleaning and drying, R2 eliminates the recurring expense of rentals or professional cleaners, which can cost homeowners between USD400 to USD2,400 annually. It reduces the standard carpet drying time from 24 hours down to just 2 hours for 300~400 sq. ft, promoting a more hygienic home environment by minimizing dampness that can encourage bacterial growth.

The system is designed with 115AW suction power—with higher performance expected in final production models—along with an optical sensor in the docking station that ensures carpets are washed until truly clean. With 12 types of integrated sensors, the robot safely navigates between different surfaces and obstacles.

The docking station centralizes charging, clean and wastewater storage, module storage, and water heating—making continuous carpet care as simple as it is effective.

“From a technical standpoint, the genius of the R2 lies in its modularity. We’ve created a powerful, evolvable core platform. It’s not merely a robotic carpet cleaner but a sophisticated carpet washing system with immense future potential,” said Bill Lin, CTO of Robotin.

The R2 provides customization and control via its dedicated app, where users can map homes to set room boundaries, create cleaning schedules, designate no-go zones, and select mode combinations for specific needs.

Additionally, the Robotin R2 features the pioneering 3-Stage Carpet Auto-Washing System for automated cleaning: deep scrubbing with dual dirt-lifter brushes and a smart pump, powerful suction to remove tough stains, allergens, and pet urine, plus 110°F warm air drying. This innovation delivers a more effective, hassle-free experience, aligning with Robotin’s mission.

Founded by Jun Long, a veteran robotics expert, the company was inspired by his wife Celin’s struggle with allergic rhinitis exacerbated by dirty carpets amidst a busy family life with two daughters and a cat. Motivated by the belief that “No chores, no wars,” Jun and his team embarked on a mission to innovate with AI and robotics to make life better.

Regular carpet cleaning helps reduce pesky germs and allergens that can hide deep down, which is a game-changer for families with kids and pets. Robotin is committed to making homes cleaner, fresher, and cozier for everyone who lives there, especially the little ones and four-legged friends.

“‘Robot in, chores out’ is more than our name; it’s our value proposition. It started with solving a real problem in my own family. We believe household chores should not be a source of stress. The R2 is our first step towards revolutionizing home care, using AI and robotics to give people back their precious time and improve their quality of life,” Jun Long shared the inspiration behind the R2.

To support the launch and secure a special early-bird offer, visit the Robotin R2 Kickstarter page from September 23:

Watch the product video: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RobotinGlobal

For more information, please visit https://www.robotin.com/.

Join the community for updates:

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/16evGCwpk8/

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/robotinr2



About Robotin

Robotin is an innovative technology company focused on the research, design, production, and marketing of AI and robotics. With the vision of “everyone has a robotin,” the company is committed to innovating with AI and robotics to make life better. Adhering to the values of “Customer-centered, seeking truth from facts, pursuing excellence and innovation,” Robotin strives to build a leading international AI and robotics brand, driven by the core value proposition of “Robot in, chores out.”