Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces New Audit Committee Member

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved the appointment of Ms. Jeanette Kim Yum Chan, an independent director of the Board, as a member of the audit committee, effective September 23, 2025.

Ms. Chan has served as a member of our Board, and, for purposes of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, an independent non-executive director, since September 2022. Ms. Chan has been working in Airwallex (Cayman) Limited (“Airwallex”), a global cross-border payments company, since 2019, and is currently the chief legal, compliance and risk officer of the group of Airwallex. Prior to Airwallex, she served as the managing partner of the China practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, an international law firm where her practice focused on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and private equity investments, with an emphasis on joint venture transactions and in the telecommunications, IT and media markets in the Asia Pacific region from 1986 to 2019. Ms. Chan is qualified to practice law in New York, British Columbia (Canada) and Hong Kong and is a non-practising solicitor of England and Wales. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto in Canada in 1980, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of British Columbia in Canada in May 1983, and a Master’s degree in Law from Harvard University in the United States in June 1986.

