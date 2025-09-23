Twice in A Year – Giti tires enable YANGWANG U9X to Set of New Land Speed Record to Become the Fastest Car on the Planet

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It was just slightly more than a month ago that BYD was able to set new EV land speed record equipped with the GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires, a tire pattern that was specially designed and developed in collaboration with the YANGWANG team. Back then, the top speed they reached was 472.41km/h at the German Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) proving grounds back on August 8, 2025.



GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro – Specially designed to perform at speeds up to 500km/h

But the YANGWANG team believed that there was more to be done and greater heights to be reached. On 14 September 2025, the team once again took to the ATP grounds, equipped with a fresh set of the GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires. Setting out to once again push the limits of their car, they hit the track with the intension of breaking records, and that they did!

This time, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme (U9X) hypercar shattered the production-car top-speed world record, achieving a top speed of 496.22km/h, a 23.81hm/h increase from their test in August.

Driven by German track specialist, Marc Basseng, the full potential of the YANGWANG U9X was released upon the track, the driver and the YANGWANG team were supported by Giti engineers who were on grounds to ensure that the tires were in top shape to perform.

A testament to the consistent quality of Giti tires, the brand new set of GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires performed as designed and intended, overcoming the unique challenges posed by electric supercars, taking on its astronomical weight and high horsepower.

The GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro was purpose-built to meet these demands with cutting-edge technology, including:

Molecular Chain Optimisation : Reinforced rubber compounds improving tensile and tear strength for stability at extreme speeds.

: Reinforced rubber compounds improving tensile and tear strength for stability at extreme speeds. Ultra-High-Strength Aramid Fibres : Novel structural reinforcement materials boosting load-bearing capacity.

: Novel structural reinforcement materials boosting load-bearing capacity. Next-Gen Racing Profile : Optimized tire geometry for even pressure distribution, reducing heat build-up and energy loss.

: Optimized tire geometry for even pressure distribution, reducing heat build-up and energy loss. RaceGrip Pro Formulation : Race-grade fillers that increase grip by 38% and expand the tire’s operating temperature range.

: Race-grade fillers that increase grip by and expand the tire’s operating temperature range. Anti-Standing Wave Structure : Prevents deformation at ultra-high speeds, validated in 500 km/h indoor tests.

: Prevents deformation at ultra-high speeds, validated in 500 km/h indoor tests. Fast Warm-Up Additives : Reduce tire warm-up time by 60% for quicker priming.

: Reduce tire warm-up time by for quicker priming. Bionic Sidewall Design: Enhances support, improving response speed and cornering ability.

This tire is already certified to CCC/ECE regulations and stands alongside other leading competitors in the street-legal semi-slick arena.

“It is an honour to be here, in person, to witness this great milestone achievement for our valued partner, BYD” commented Andy Ng, General Manager for Original Equipment Manufacturing for Export Markets. “Giti is proud to have partnered with BYD for this project, to have front row seats to the advancement of mobility. We are committed to continuously pushing the boundaries of sustainable performance collaboratively with our partners and in building quality products that allow people to Enjoy Driving.”