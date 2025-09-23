WiMi Unveils New Efficient Quantum Random Access Memory Technology

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced the launch of a brand-new, efficient Quantum Random Access Memory (QRAM) technology. The introduction of this technology marks a significant breakthrough in the field of quantum computer storage, and is expected to drive the widespread application and development of quantum computing technology.

In classical computer systems, Random Access Memory (RAM) is used for efficient storage and retrieval of data. However, with the widespread application and increasing complexity of quantum computers, traditional RAM can no longer meet the storage demands of quantum computing systems. The new Quantum Random Access Memory (QRAM) is a dedicated memory designed for quantum computing systems, used for efficient storage and retrieval of data in both classical and quantum domains.

The new QRAM offers storage efficiency and capacity far beyond traditional classical RAM, enabling more efficient storage of both classical and quantum information. It adopts a fixed structural design that maximizes storage space utilization while maintaining stability, thereby increasing the overall capacity of the memory. While classical RAM requires memory modules to be expanded according to storage needs, the new QRAM technology, through quantum parallelism, allows storage capacity to dynamically adjust with the complexity of computational tasks, thus avoiding the expansion bottlenecks encountered in classical RAM.

The QRAM technology proposed by WiMi allows for access to any location in the memory with O(1) time complexity. This means that, regardless of the size of the memory, a quantum computer can efficiently access data in storage units in constant time. This feature greatly enhances the overall computational efficiency of quantum computing. In contrast to traditional RAM, where the access time increases as the number of storage units grows, QRAM achieves true constant-time access, breaking through the performance bottleneck in both computation and storage.

The new QRAM can not only store classical data but also store quantum data. While classical RAM can only handle bit data, QRAM can process quantum bit (qubit) information. It can store this data as classical information or directly store quantum states. The fusion of classical and quantum computing has become a trend for future computing, and thus, the demand for memory that can simultaneously store both types of data is particularly urgent. This QRAM technology addresses this critical need.

Another technological breakthrough of QRAM is its ability to support access to both known and unknown quantum states. Unlike classical computing, quantum computing often needs to deal with quantum states that have not yet been measured. The proposed QRAM technology can efficiently handle these quantum states and, through a well-designed architecture, ensure data storage and retrieval without destroying the quantum state superposition. This feature is especially important for computational tasks that require the quantum state to be maintained for extended periods.

WiMi’s brand-new, efficient Quantum Random Access Memory (QRAM) utilizes quantum bits (qubits) as its core components. Qubits can exist in multiple superposition states simultaneously, whereas classical bits can only be in a state of 0 or 1. To fully exploit the superposition states of qubits for information storage, the design of QRAM is based on the effective storage and manipulation of quantum states. Specifically, QRAM employs a storage solution based on superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs), which ensures that quantum states maintain their quantum properties during the storage process. Meanwhile, QRAM optimizes the interactions between qubits to ensure that data is not subject to quantum state collapse during storage and retrieval.

In classical RAM, the address decoder is the core module for locating storage units. Similarly, QRAM also requires an efficient quantum address decoder. In WiMi’s QRAM technology, the quantum address decoder employs a new parallel address decoding method, which can quickly determine storage locations and perform data retrieval. Through the design of quantum algorithms, the address decoder can decode address information in constant time, which is one of the key technologies enabling QRAM to achieve O(1) access time.

For storing and retrieving classical and quantum data, QRAM employs different mechanisms. Classical data can be directly stored in the fixed states of qubits and retrieved by measurement. In contrast, for quantum data, non-destructive measurement techniques are used to ensure that the quantum superposition state does not collapse during the reading process. This technology uses specific quantum gate operations that allow quantum information to be read without disturbing the quantum state, ensuring the integrity of the quantum state for subsequent quantum computations.

During quantum storage, the system inevitably experiences interference from external noise, leading to quantum decoherence. To address this issue, WiMi’s QRAM incorporates a quantum error correction mechanism. Using quantum error-correcting codes, QRAM can detect and correct errors that arise during the storage process in real-time. The introduction of this error-correction mechanism significantly enhances the reliability of quantum storage and ensures the integrity of quantum states.

The introduction of WiMi’s new, efficient Quantum Random Access Memory (QRAM) has greatly enhanced the storage capacity and computational efficiency of quantum computing systems. In the future, as quantum computing application scenarios continue to expand, QRAM will become an indispensable key component in quantum computing systems. Large-scale quantum computing requires processing vast amounts of data, which traditional classical memory cannot meet. QRAM, with its efficient storage and retrieval capabilities, will enable quantum computers to handle large volumes of data in a short time, making it ideal for large-scale quantum computing tasks.

Additionally, quantum machine learning is an important application field of quantum computing. In the process of quantum machine learning, QRAM can be used to efficiently store and retrieve training data and model parameters, providing support for quantum algorithms and thereby accelerating the training and inference processes of quantum machine learning. The future quantum internet will require an efficient storage solution to store and transmit quantum information. QRAM technology can not only serve as memory for quantum computers but also act as a relay station in quantum networks, storing and transmitting quantum state data.

WiMi’s new, efficient Quantum Random Access Memory (QRAM) technology is undoubtedly a significant technological breakthrough in the field of quantum computing. As this technology matures and is applied, the performance of quantum computers will be greatly enhanced, bringing unprecedented technological transformations and application prospects to human society.

