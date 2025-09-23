WuXi Biologics Selected as Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced it has been selected as a constituent company of the FTSE4Good Index Series, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized by FTSE Russell for outstanding sustainability performance.

The FTSE4Good Index Series, launched in 2001 by FTSE Russell (now part of the London Stock Exchange Group), is a family of equity indices designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The Series serves as a benchmark for investors seeking to align their portfolios with sustainability goals.

Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series is based on independent analysis of data from over 23 developed countries and 20 emerging countries. WuXi Biologics has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance in its FTSE Russell ESG ratings over the past five years, most specifically in the areas of corporate governance, anti-corruption, labor standards, and water security.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, “We are very pleased to be selected again as a constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, an acknowledgement that further inspires our steadfast dedication to driving sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide with end-to-end solutions, and work together with all stakeholders to promote sustainable practices.”

In line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, WuXi Biologics has been actively engaged with United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) to deliver positive impacts. Recently, the company’s new near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions reduction target matrix has been approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Over the past few years, WuXi Biologics has earned widespread recognition for its dedicated efforts in sustainability. The company was awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices; named to CDP Water Security “A List” and Supplier Engagement Assessment “A List”, and awarded a CDP Climate Change leadership-level “A-” score; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company; listed in Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About FTSE4Good Index Series

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/ftse4good.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

