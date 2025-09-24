Annapurna Interactive Announces Exhibition Details for “Tokyo Game Show 2025”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Annapurna Interactive, LLC, the acclaimed U.S.-based publisher known for “What Remains of Edith Finch” and “Stray,” will participate in Tokyo Game Show 2025 for the very first time. The event will be held at Makuhari Messe from September 25 (Thu.) to 28 (Sun.), 2025.

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LX_6MccEcy13VMVK0h5hmCGFp2aZZ0q8/view?usp=sharing

Annapurna Interactive Booth

At the Annapurna Interactive booth, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of its most anticipated titles scheduled for release in 2026 through hands-on gameplay experiences. The titles on display are D-topia (Marumittu Games), People of Note (Iridium Studios), Demi and the Fractured Dream (Yarn Owl), and LEGO (R) Voyagers (Light Brick Studios). Each will be available in a trial version, playable on PC and console. Additionally, visitors will also be able to experience past acclaimed titles Stray and Outer Wilds.

Introduction of New Titles

At this year’s TGS, three new titles scheduled for release in 2026, along with the recently released LEGO (R) Voyagers, will be available to play. This will mark the first opportunity to experience the three new titles. Teaser videos for each title will also be screened at the booth. The company invites visitors to enjoy the worlds of these games through both hands-on play and video.

The teaser for the new title is scheduled to be released at the following URL: https://www.youtube.com/@AnnapurnaInteractive

– D-topia

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eSWhQFDdws6dYny9rJoGu3N8TrWKU_sN/view?usp=drive_link

Step into the world of D-topia in this gentle-paced puzzle adventure. In D-topia, life is curated by artificial intelligence to maximize happiness. As the newest Facilitator, it’s up to players to solve puzzles to keep the D-topia residents happy and the facility running.

Overview

Title: D-topia

Genre: Puzzle-Adventure

Release Date: Scheduled for 2026

Developer: Marumittu Games

– People of Note

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LMEOOIQa6o6lbnjgOoL9HaMyhI5E-nqM/view?usp=sharing

In this turn-based RPG musical, join Cadence as she recruits an ensemble of musicians on her quest for stardom. Enjoy full-length cinematic musical sequences spanning a wide variety of musical genres, performed by its main cast of characters. Experience turn-based combat like never before, where each battle is a musical performance with evolving combat conditions and genre-bending mashup attacks.

Overview

Title: People of Note

Genre: Turn-Based RPG

Release Date: Scheduled for 2026

Developer: Iridium Studios

– Demi and the Fractured Dream

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tB8sFWSwckhR7SI2SCWGOL-1CuozJy3k/view?usp=sharing

In this action adventure, play as Demi and venture through the wondrous world of Somnus. Tasked by a mysterious voice, players must destroy the legendary Accursed Beasts to save the world. Use attacks and abilities to slay enemies, solve puzzles, and uncover the truth behind an ancient history.

Overview

Title: Demi and the Fractured Dream

Genre: Action Adventure

Release Date: Scheduled for 2026

Developer: Yarn Owl

– LEGO (R) Voyagers

https://drive.google.com/file/d/12-ELzvZKt8AzyUwg0sR4rHokZXJcokDb/view?usp=sharing

From the makers of LEGO (R) Builder’s Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

Overview

Title: LEGO (R) Voyagers

Genre: Two-player Co-op Adventure

Release Date: September 15, 2025

Developer: Light Brick Studios

Reveal Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYggKzKdg08

Playable Demo Information

Please see below for demo duration and number of playable stations.

– D-topia

Demo Time: 15 minutes

Stations: 4 PCs / 2 Nintendo Switch consoles

– People of Note

Demo Time: 15 minutes

Stations: 4 PCs

– Demi and the Fractured Dream

Demo Time: 15 minutes

Stations: 4 PCs

– LEGO (R) Voyagers

Demo Time: 15 minutes

Stations: 2 PCs / 1 Nintendo Switch console

– Stray / Outer Wilds

Demo Time: 10–15 minutes

Stations: 2 Nintendo Switch consoles

How to Play

– Line up for each title at the booth

– Receive instructions from staff and start the demo

Giveaway Information

1. Giveaway for All Visitors

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TiAaf3b6VaQ5wYL0heq5t-Eb51f-bPjj/view?usp=sharing

All attendees who visit the Annapurna Interactive booth will receive a complimentary sticker.

2. Giveaway for Demo Players: “D-topia” Uchiwa (Japanese hand fan)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/141xos34hinhwwQWR7WCMMs9lOIz_2BOd/view?usp=sharing

Players who try out the demos will receive an exclusive “D-topia” Uchiwa (Japanese hand fan) featuring the game’s original design.

Stage Event Information

Annapurna Interactive will present its new title D-topia at the official TGS stage event. The game will be showcased through live gameplay and a teaser video. In addition to Annapurna Interactive representatives, the developer Marumittu Games will also appear on stage.

Stage Overview

Venue: Official Event Stage (Hall 1)

Time: 14:30-14:45

Title: Annapurna Interactive “D-topia” New Title Presentation Stage

About Tokyo Game Show 2025

Dates:

September 25 (Thu.), 2025 – Business Day (10:00-17:00)

September 26 (Fri.), 2025 – Business Day (10:00-17:00)

September 27 (Sat.), 2025 – Public Day (9:30-17:00)

September 28 (Sun.), 2025 – Public Day (9:30-16:30)

Venue: Makuhari Messe (Chiba, Japan)

Expected Attendance: 250,000

Official Website: https://tgs.cesa.or.jp

Official X: https://x.com/tokyo_game_show

About Annapurna Interactive

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, Annapurna Interactive is a game publisher dedicated to delivering “innovative and memorable experiences” to players worldwide. The company is known for publishing award-winning and artistically distinctive titles such as Outer Wilds, Stray, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Florence. With a strong focus on narrative-driven and creative works, Annapurna Interactive continues to be a leading force in the indie game industry, blending art and entertainment through video games.

Official Website: https://annapurnainteractive.com/