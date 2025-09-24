COCOSPACE to Host First Soundproofing Consultation & Experience Event in Singapore

Japan’s Leading Soundproofing Items Make Their Debut in Singapore



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2025 – Pialiving Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Fukuoka, Japan; CEO: Fusako Muromizu), Japan’s leading soundproofing specialist, today announced that its Singapore subsidiary COCOSPACE PTE. LTD. will host the first-ever Soundproofing Consultation & Experience Event in Singapore. The event marks the official opening of COCOSPACE’s new exhibition space.

For more than two decades, Pialiving has challenged the notion that “soundproofing requires major construction work.” The company provides easy-to-install products such as soundproof curtains, panels, and mats, trusted by over 40,000 households in Japan each year—including families with children, musicians, and remote workers.

Shared Noise Challenges in Japan and Singapore



In Japan, noise complaints about children’s footsteps and daily life sounds remain a significant issue. From October 2024 to August 2025, Pialiving received 2,842 soundproofing consultations, of which 97 cases (about 3%) were related to children’s footsteps, particularly from families living in apartments.

In Singapore, noise complaints have surged since 2020. According to the Housing & Development Board (HDB), complaints rose from about 4,800 in 2019 to around 30,000 in 2020, and remained high at 27,600 in 2022, well above pre-pandemic levels.

With both Japan and Singapore facing similar urban noise challenges, demand is growing for practical, do-it-yourself soundproofing solutions that improve everyday living comfort.

Event Details (COCOSPACE Soundproofing Consultation & Experience Event)

Date : October 4 (Sat) – October 5 (Sun), 2025

: October 4 (Sat) – October 5 (Sun), 2025 Time : 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Singapore Time)

: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Singapore Time) Venue : Bedok, Singapore (Advance registration required)

: Bedok, Singapore (Advance registration required) Admission : Free

: Free Details & Registration: Click here

Highlights:

An exhibition to see, touch, and experience soundproofing products

Free consultations for those troubled by noise in daily life

Simple hands-on soundproofing experiments

This event offers Singapore residents a rare opportunity to directly experience “truly effective soundproofing items” previously available only in Japan.

Next Step: Participation in Kawaiimama Festival Singapore

Pialiving will also showcase its soundproofing items at the Kawaiimama Festival Singapore, scheduled for November 14–16, 2025. This family-oriented international event will feature interactive experiences where parents and children can explore the role of sound in everyday life.

CEO’s Comment

Fusako Muromizu, CEO of Pialiving Co., Ltd. / COCOSPACE PTE. LTD.

“Pialiving has always been committed to supporting families and individuals facing everyday noise problems, with the mission of creating spaces where everyone can live with peace of mind. Through COCOSPACE, we are delighted to bring Japan’s expertise and soundproofing products to Singapore, and we hope to contribute to creating more comfortable and enriching living environments for all.”

Company Overview



Company: COCOSPACE PTE. LTD.

Address: 24 Bedok North Drive #07-32, Bedok Residences, Singapore 465498

CEO: Fusako Muromizu

Business: Sales of Japanese interior & DIY goods, soundproof mats, curtains, and panels

Established: June 3, 2024

Website: https://cocospace.life/

Company: Pialiving Co., Ltd.

Address: 2nd Takada Bldg. 502, 1-1-16 Hakataeki Higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan

CEO: Fusako Muromizu

Business: Development and sales of soundproofing products such as mats, curtains, and panels

Established: December 12, 1993

Website: https://www.pialiving.com/

Hashtag: #COCOSPACE

