DHL Express supports Vietnam’s growth with additional air cargo capacity from Hanoi amid surging tech export demand

Over 300 tons of weekly additional air cargo capacity have been added to existing daily flights from Hanoi to cater to rising technology related shipment exports

These flights operate daily from Monday to Saturday, boosting Vietnam’s connectivity to continents worldwide

This strategic move demonstrates Vietnam’s booming technology export sector and its rising prominence as a global manufacturing base

HANOI, VIETNAM/SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2025 – DHL Express has bolstered its aviation network by adding significant payload capacity to its current schedule of daily flights from Hanoi, as it responds to surging export demand driven by Vietnam’s rapidly expanding tech manufacturing sector. For the first half of 2025, DHL Express saw double digit increase in tech-related shipment exports from Hanoi. The new flights connect more Vietnamese businesses to their international partners and customers in key global markets, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

DHL Express adds air cargo capacity for Hanoi

To facilitate this growth, DHL Express has introduced a combination of Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 freighters that operate through the week. These flights – offering over 300 tons of additional payload capacity – transport shipments from Hanoi to other regions via Hong Kong.

This demonstrates DHL Express’s constant review of their customer and operational needs and adjust their network accordingly to accommodate demand. The Hanoi stops were added recently to support a rapidly increasing number of tech-related shipments.

“Vietnam’s role in global trade is accelerating, fueled by geographic advantages, a skilled workforce, and consistent inflows of foreign investment,” said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations & Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. “It has risen as a tech manufacturing powerhouse in recent years, especially in the northern region where Hanoi is seeing a boom in high-tech exports. By enhancing our air network in Hanoi, we are reinforcing Vietnam’s role in global trade and ensuring that our customers can also capitalize on the country’s growth momentum.”

Vietnam’s upward trajectory and role in global supply chains

As companies continue to diversify their supply chains, Vietnam has emerged as a preferred manufacturing hub—particularly for high-tech products such as laptops and electronics. The country’s Ministry of Information and Communications forecasts that the ICT industry will achieve US$169.3 billion in total revenue in 2025, an 11.4% increase from 2024. Hardware and electronics exports are expected to grow by 12.3%, reaching US$ 148.5 billion. Additionally, the DHL Trade Atlas 2025 has highlighted that Vietnam is forecast to rank among the top 30 countries globally for both the speed and scale of trade growth in the next five years. Vietnam is also one of the top 20 high-growth markets identified by DHL Group, benefiting from strong geographic tailwinds and its strategic location in Southeast Asia.

In recent years, DHL Express has expanded its footprint and enhanced facilities in Vietnam, as it readies itself to support the country’s growth trajectory. This includes the opening of the new Hanoi Gateway facility located near the city’s Noi Bai International Airport as well as the West service center in Hanoi – marking DHL Express’s commitment to investing in its ground and aviation network.

These developments ensure that DHL Express is well-positioned to support the country’s export ambitions and the needs of international businesses operating in Vietnam.Hashtag: #DHL

http://www.group.dhl.com/press

http://www.twitter.com/dhlglobal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows.

With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.