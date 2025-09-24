DSC® Launches DURAPONTEX® L-TAC: A Breakthrough Low-Temp Foam Technology Reducing Energy Usage

DSC Creates a Greener, Smarter Approach to Manufacturing without Sacrificing Performance

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DSC®, a global leader in high performance foam innovation, today announced the launch of DURAPONTEX® L-TAC, a next-generation foam technology that redefines sustainable footwear manufacturing. Engineered to mold at significantly lower temperatures, L-TAC not only reduces energy usage and carbon emissions per pair, but also expands design freedom for brands by enabling compatibility with a broader range of textiles.



Traditional closed- or open-cell foams require high processing temperatures which can limit the use of delicate fabrics such as leathers or specialty synthetics. DURAPONTEX® L-TAC molds at just 120°C, protecting sensitive materials from heat distortion, opening up new creative possibilities for designers. Importantly, the technology integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, requiring no new machinery.

“With DURAPONTEX® L-TAC, we’re proving that sustainability and design innovation can go hand in hand,” said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC®. “By reducing energy by up to 50% and giving designers the freedom to work with materials that were previously off-limits, L-TAC represents a real step forward for the footwear industry with a smarter, greener approach to manufacturing. Every pair truly counts.”

Key Benefits of DURAPONTEX® L-TAC:

Low-Temperature Thermoforming – Molds at 120°C (compared to traditional foams at 160–190°C), and protects delicate fabrics and materials.

Energy Efficient & Sustainable – DSC’s internal testing lab shows up to a 50% reduction in energy usage and carbon emissions per pair without sacrificing performance, compared to traditional closed cell foam. 11,000 kilowatt-hour (kWh) saved* in the production process is equivalent to enough energy to power 300 households for a month. *Per million insoles.

Durable & Reliable – Engineered for shape retention and structural integrity under high performance demands.

Seamless Integration – Requires no machinery or retooling; ready to deploy in high-volume production.

DURAPONTEX® L-TAC is available in multiple hardness levels (23 +/- 3 AskerC, 28 +/- 3 AskerC and 33 +/- 3 AskerC) in molded or die-cut insole formats. A softer variant is also available for upper applications with a great hand feel. With DURAPONTEX® L-TAC, DSC® continues its commitment to delivering innovations that empower performance brands to meet both creative and sustainability goals without compromise.

For 80 years since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Company (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about DSC® and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

