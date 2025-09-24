ECOVACS Launches DEEBOT X11 Family with PowerBoost Technology in the APAC Region, Revolutionizing Smart Cleaning with Unmatched Power and Runtime

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 Family Unveiled.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2025 – ECOVACS, a global leader in intelligent home robotics, unveiled its flagship DEEBOT X11 Family for the first time in the APAC region. The prestigious regional launch event brought together over 600 guests, including key distributor partners, leading influencers, and prominent tech media representatives, who gathered in Ho Chi Minh City for an exclusive firsthand experience of this next-generation smart cleaning innovation. Under the theme of “Ahead in Every Play,” the event spotlighted the revolutionary features and performance of two standout models: the DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone and the DEEBOT X11 PRO OMNI.

The DEEBOT X11 Family is set to redefine cleaning solutions for customers across the APAC region. Powered by ECOVACS’ proprietary PowerBoost Technology, both DEEBOT X11 OmniCylone and DEEBOT X11 PRO OMNI provide perpetual, uninterrupted performance while maintaining consistent power efficiency. This technological breakthrough enables smarter, and more consistent cleaning experiences perfectly aligned with the fast-paced rhythms of contemporary urban living. The milestone underscores ECOVACS’ commitment to pioneering innovation and exceptional user experiences, further reinforcing its position as the definitive leader in intelligent home cleaning solutions throughout the APAC market.

ECOVACS Brings “Ahead in Every Play” to a Regional Stage

The grand DEEBOT X11 Family regional launch ceremony marked a pivotal moment in ECOVACS’ APAC regional strategy. Through immersive, hands-on demonstrations, attendees experienced the transformative capabilities of the DEEBOT X11 Family, witnessing its advanced AI-powered navigation, versatile multi-surface cleaning performance, and seamless smart home ecosystem integration in real-time action.

The launch powerfully reinforced ECOVACS’ mission of “Robotics for All”. Fiona Tao, ECOVACS Asia Pacific Head of Marketing, stated, “The DEEBOT X11 Family represents a defining milestone for ECOVACS in APAC as we expand our regional portfolio while elevating our flagship innovation to the next level—meticulously tailored to local market demands. It embodies our promise, ‘Ahead in Every Play’, as we stay ahead of the market and democratize smart living throughout the region.

Strategically built on ECOVACS’ broad vision, the DEEBOT X11 Family translates regional market priorities into purposeful, locally relevant design solutions, grounded in insights of Southeast Asian household dynamics, pairing a compact footprint for high-density homes with powerful multi-surface performance and intelligent navigation for truly seamless daily cleaning.

“We are exceptionally proud to introduce the DEEBOT X11 Family to the Southeast Asian market, where appetite for premium, AI-driven cleaning solutions continues to surge” said Chris Ma, Regional Head of Southeast Asia and South Korea at ECOVACS. “With advanced features like PowerBoost charging and intelligent navigation, the DEEBOT X11 Family sets a new standard in cleaning and home automation, offering our Southeast Asian consumers an unmatched smart solution designed for modern homes.”

The First Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with PowerBoost Technology

The DEEBOT X11 Family introduces a host of groundbreaking innovations first debuted at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Featuring the industry-first PowerBoost charging technology, the DEEBOT X11 ensures continuous, uninterrupted cleaning cycles. During routine mop intervals, fragmented recharging plus intelligent power control restores 6% of battery in just three minutes, providing long-lasting coverage without the concern of running out of power.

The newly upgraded OZMO ROLLER 2.0, paired with TruEdge 3.0, effortlessly removes even the most stubborn stains using a high-density nylon mop roller, ensuring that no corner or crevice is left untouched, delivering true zero-edge precision.

The DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone, featuring the industry-first PowerBoost charging technology and upgraded OZMO ROLLER 2.0, paired with TruEdge 3.0. The advanced BLAST suction system and OmniCyclone Station ensures enhanced cleaning and filtration efficiency.

Furthermore, the advanced BLAST suction system and ZeroTangle 3.0 brush technology significantly enhance cleaning efficiency while preventing hair tangles. Powered by a 100W high-performance fan and a 6400 mAh battery, the DEEBOT X11 achieves a 140% improvement in fine dust removal, a 262% boost in hair removal, and a perfect 100% pick-up rate for large particles. AI Stain Detection 2.0 allows the DEEBOT X11 to tailor its cleaning strategy to the stain’s nature and intensity; for tougher spots, it X11 engages Deep Re-mop Mode to ensure a deep clean.

AI-driven detection with AGENT YIKO also enables intelligent mapping and optimized cleaning paths, while the TruePass feature guarantees smooth navigation over thresholds and obstacles. With TruePass, the DEEBOT X11 can easily cross obstacles as high as 2.4 cm, with full stability over thresholds up to 4 cm in height. The OMNI Station, redefined as the OmniCyclone Station, integrates powerful dust collection with highly efficient filtration. Its bagless, eco-friendly design eliminates the need for disposable bags, saving up to 25 dust bags over five years.

Through the integration of cutting-edge AI-powered cleaning capabilities with breakthrough PowerBoost technology, the DEEBOT X11 Family delivers an unparalleled smart cleaning experience with premium performance, effortless convenience, and uncompromising reliability.

The DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone, available in Singapore since 18 September 2025, will mark its official multi-platform launch at 8PM on 9 October 2025 via the ECOVACS official webstore, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok with an introductory price of S$1,699. In a limited launch offer from 9 to 12 October 2025, the first 25 purchases on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok will include a WINBOT mini window cleaner worth S$699.

In select countries, the DEEBOT X11 PRO OMNI with its all-in-one station will also be available, offering consumers additional options.

Hashtag: #ECOVACS

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS has spearheaded service robotics since 2006, introducing robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners, and air purification robots to the industry. In 2023, it expanded into robotic lawn mowers and commercial cleaning robots to cater to diverse application needs.

In line with its mission of “Robotics for All”, ECOVACS strives to create a stylish and modern lifestyle for global consumers through relentless technology advancement and refined user experience in its robotics offerings.

In addition to China, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has established sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan and Singapore, with products spanning over 180 major markets globally and serving more than 38 million households worldwide.