Series commemorates 235 years since Huizhou troupes first performed in Beijing, with award-winning artists set to appear through Spring 2026

A press briefing for “All Operas Gathering in Anhui • Stars Shining on Hefei” was held in Beijing on September 22, introducing a slate of programs to mark the 235th anniversary of Huizhou opera troupes’ first performance in the capital. Overseen by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Publicity Department of the Anhui Provincial Committee, the event is jointly organized by the China Theater Association, the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, the China Media Group Center for Arts Programming, and the Hefei Municipal Government.

Hefei Opens Opera Festival Revisiting Anhui’s Stage Traditions

The festival will open on September 28 at Anhui Baixi Theater in Hefei. The inaugural program will bring together nine recipients of the prestigious China Theatre Plum Performance Award to present classic works from Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, and Huangmei Opera. The event series will continue through the Spring Festival in 2026.

At its center is the “Two Hundred Shows” initiative, a public-benefit program in which leading artists from across China and Anhui province will each stage more than 100 performances. Among them, Peking Opera artist Yu Kuizhi will lead casts in “Si Lang Tan Mu” and “Hong Zong Lie Ma“. Tickets will be offered at affordable prices. Audience members will also be able to use ticket stubs for free admission to Anhui landmarks including Huangshan Mountain, Jiuhua Mountain, Xidi, and Hongcun, combining daytime sightseeing with evening opera performances.

The event will also feature the televised “Stars Shining on Hefei” opera broadcast, along with activities for fans and amateur clubs, outreach initiatives, and academic exchanges. Opera appreciation classes will be added to local primary and secondary school curricula. Additional forums and touring productions are also planned.

Later this year, Hefei will collaborate with the China Theater Association and the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts to host academic events, including tours of productions recognized with some of China’s top theater honors — the Wenhua Award, Plum Blossom Award, Magnolia Award, and Pear Blossom Cup. The effort aims to link stagecraft with scholarly discourse, encouraging artistic innovation and widening public participation in traditional theater.

The series not only honors the historic Huizhou troupes’ appearances in Beijing but also reflects Hefei’s broader push to use cultural programming to enhance urban life. It signals the city’s role in the national campaign to sustain and modernize China’s operatic traditions.