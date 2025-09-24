Hungry for Travel: How Food is Shaping Holiday Home Stays in Asia Pacific

Booking.com’s latest research dishes up new food-led trends and insights, revealing Asia Pacific’s growing appetite for holiday homes as they travel with their taste buds

SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Booking.com’s ‘Taste of Home Asia Pacific’ research reveals that food is playing a central role in shaping the holiday home experience in 2025. Travellers across the region are increasingly selecting holiday homes that offer accessibility and freedom to dine, host and/or cook in unique, authentic spaces and destinations.

For Australians, food significantly shapes travel, with 82% selecting destinations based on culinary preferences Holiday homes are a chosen accommodation type for this trip, with 97% of Aussies saying they alter their cooking and eating habits whilst travelling. They frequent local markets (85%), cook local dishes (34%), try new appliances (33%) and experiment with new recipes (34%).

As travellers seek more meaningful and personalised stays, the research identified four ‘taste trends’ shaping the culinary holiday home travel experience

1. THE NEW HEAD CHEF IN THE HOLIDAY HOME

The “chef” role in holiday homes is shifting. Only 13% of Australian travellers reported mum as the holiday cook. Younger generations are now confidently taking the lead, blending family recipes with new ideas; Gen Z (38%) most often cooks family recipes.

2. HOLIDAY KITCHEN PERSONAS

Four distinct holiday kitchen personalities emerged in the research for travellers booking holiday homes foodies stays

The comfort-driven Traditionalist

The bold Experimenter

The laid-back Minimalist

The ever-entertaining Socialite

3. TROLLEY TOURISM

Across the Asia Pacific, holiday homes are fueling a rise in “trolley tourism,” where visits to local food markets, seasonal foodie festivals, and trendy supermarkets are becoming part of the travel experience. 88% of Aussie travellers enjoy visiting local food markets on holiday, a figure that rises to 96% among frequent holiday-home bookers.

4. PORTABLE PANTRY

Travellers are bringing their kitchens with them when booking homes. This makes holiday kitchens familiar while allowing destination exploration. 80% of Australians bring food or cooking items, including tea/coffee (38%), wine (25%), sauces (24%), coffee machines (13%), and BBQ tools (13%).

For more information about Booking.com’s Taste of Home Asia Pacific and to download the report please visit here.