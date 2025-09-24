Ivan The Hair People Marks 3 Years of Hair and Scalp Excellence in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2025 – Ivan The Hair People, located at 260 Orchard Road, The Heeren #05-09, is marking its third anniversary celebration with exclusive promotions and a review of key milestones since opening in 2022. The salon will offer discounted haircuts, colour services, and selected product bundles throughout the month of September, with further details available on its social media channels.

Background and Growth

Founded by hair artist Ivan, who brings over two decades of global hairstyling experience across Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Australia, and London, the salon was established to combine hairstyling with a focus on hair and scalp wellness. Since its opening, Ivan The Hair People has introduced customised solutions based on trichology principles, addressing common concerns such as dryness, thinning, and sensitivity.

The salon has also broadened its offering of scalp and hair treatment services and invested in advanced repair technologies. Regular professional development programmes have been introduced to ensure stylists remain current with international techniques. Facility upgrades, including improvements to seating, lighting, and treatment areas, have been implemented over the past three years to enhance efficiency and comfort for clients. These updates form part of the salon’s steady development as it marks its third anniversary celebration.

Community and Client Engagement

Alongside its service growth, the salon has contributed to community initiatives supporting elderly residents. These activities reflect a continued commitment to engagement beyond day-to-day operations. Client retention has also been notable, with many individuals returning regularly and recommending the salon to family and peers. The third-year anniversary celebration provides an opportunity to acknowledge these long-standing relationships while welcoming new clients.

Statement from the Founder

“This anniversary celebration highlights three years of continuous development for our team,” said Ivan, Founder and Hair Artist. “It reflects the relationships we have established with clients and the steps we have taken to integrate trichology and advanced treatments into hairstyling. Our focus remains on providing services that balance technical precision with personalised care.”

Looking Ahead

Ivan The Hair People has outlined plans to expand its range of personalised treatments further, drawing on new scientific approaches and evolving colouring techniques such as dimensional balayage and gloss services. In line with broader industry trends, the salon plans to introduce sustainable product lines to reduce its environmental impact and offer clients more eco-conscious options. The current anniversary celebration marks not only a milestone but also the foundation for these future developments.

https://ivanthehairpeople.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/p/IVAN-The-Hair-People-100083630994691/

https://www.instagram.com/ivan_thehairpeople

About Ivan The Hair People

Ivan The Hair People is a premier hair salon located in the heart of Somerset, Singapore, known for delivering personalised and high-quality hair services. With a team of internationally trained stylists, the salon blends creativity with advanced techniques to craft styles that suit each individual. From precision cuts to intensive hair and scalp treatments, every service is designed to elevate natural beauty and boost confidence. Committed to excellence and client satisfaction, Ivan The Hair People provides a welcoming space where artistry meets care, making it a trusted destination for those seeking expert styling and transformative results.