Nexteer Showcases Motion-by-Wire Innovations & Shares Insights on Software-Defined Vehicles at MOVE America

Steer-by-Wire, Rear-Wheel Steering, Brake-by-Wire, Software & More in Detroit September 24-25

DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive will showcase its latest Motion-by-Wire™ innovations including Steer-by-Wire, Rear-Wheel Steering, Brake-by-Wire and the MotionIQ™ Software Suite during MOVE America, September 24-25 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

In booth #529, Nexteer’s experts will discuss how they are shaping the future of the software-defined chassis for passenger vehicles and adjacent markets, helping OEMs accelerate development and reduce costs while delivering safer, smarter and more exciting driving experiences.

Visitors will experience an immersive Steer-by-Wire driving simulation and explore innovations, such as:

Nexteer experts will also be available to explore how these motion control technologies can solve technical and business challenges in passenger vehicles, as well as in adjacent markets such as commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles and other mobility segments.

SDV Insights at MOVE America

In addition to its exhibit, Nexteer’s Executive Product Line Director for Software Products, Peter Schmitt, will join a conference panel discussion, “Advances in Software-defined Vehicles,” on Wednesday, September 24 at 1:20 p.m. in the Tech, Data & Innovation Theater #2. Schmitt will also be joined on the panel by experts from Stellantis, COVESA and Mercedes Pay.

“The future of software-defined vehicles will be driven by collaboration and co-creation,” said Schmitt. “Nexteer is a trusted partner in this development, bringing our proven expertise in safety-critical motion control with integrated hardware and software solutions to OEMs and millions of drivers around the world. We’re looking forward to continuing conversations with leaders across the mobility ecosystem at MOVE America and to creating the next generation of motion control together.”

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including Electric and Hydraulic Power Steering systems, Steer-by-Wire and Rear-Wheel Steering systems, Steering Columns and Intermediate Shafts, Driveline systems, Software solutions and Brake-by-Wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com