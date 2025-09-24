OSL Group Completes Acquisition of Licensed Indonesian Exchange Koinsayang

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK) today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Koinsayang, a licensed digital asset exchange in Indonesia, through the issuance of approximately 9.266 million consideration shares. The acquisition grants OSL Group licenses for cryptocurrency and derivatives trading, further accelerating the company’s strategic expansion across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia.

With this transaction, OSL Group secures full regulatory approval to operate in Indonesia, laying a solid foundation for the development of emerging business areas such as real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and PayFi. According to the latest crypto industry report issued by the Indonesian Blockchain Association, Indonesia contributes 10.1% of global interest in RWAs, ranking third worldwide.

Leveraging Koinsayang’s established brand recognition and local market resources, alongside OSL’s strengths in technology and regulatory compliance, the company plans to accelerate the launch of innovative, regulated financial products. This will broaden client coverage, advance blockchain adoption and compliance standards, and reinforce OSL Group’s leadership position in Asia. The acquisition also diversifies revenue streams, expands the user base, and enhances the company’s overall global competitiveness.

Ivan Wong, Chief Financial Officer of OSL Group, said: “Indonesia offers both scale and structure, and has a huge potential to integrate TradFi and Web3 and access regulated crypto payments, fitting the compliance-driven global expansion strategy that OSL Group is pursuing. Its sizable digital finance user base, robust Internet penetration, and relatively clear regulatory framework make it an ideal market, as well as one of the key regional hubs in Southeast Asia for digital asset services.”

About OSL Group

OSL Group (863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.