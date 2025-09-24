Pollo AI Launches ‘Pollo AI Shorts’ – One‑Click Multi‑Scene AI Short Video Generator

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pollo AI has officially launched Pollo AI Shorts , an innovative AI short video generator designed to transform creative expression with unmatched ease and speed.

Pollo AI Shorts allows users to create stunning multi-scene short videos with just one click, supporting up to 10 shots per video, ensuring dynamic storytelling without the hassle of complicated editing.

Catering to diverse creative tastes, Pollo AI Shorts supports a wide range of popular themes, including Anime, Animals, and Soothing content, enabling creators to produce visually captivating videos that resonate with audiences across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Reels.

For audio, creators can auto‑generate a custom soundtrack with AI, pick from songs, or import audio directly from a video or audio file, making each short fully personalized and ready to engage audiences.

“Our goal was to make captivating video creation accessible to everyone,” said Emma Chen, CPO of Pollo AI. “With Pollo AI Shorts, whether you want to create an epic anime battle, a funny short about your cat, or a calming visual escape, our AI does the heavy lifting. You just provide the spark of an idea, and we generate the entire shorts in seconds.”

The creative process is remarkably simple: users can upload an image, from an anime creation to a beloved pet, and provide a “Shorts Topic” to guide the AI. The AI short video generator then interprets the input to create a cohesive, multi-shot story that brings the character and theme to life.

Pollo AI Shorts is optimized for major platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Reels, ensuring videos are formatted for maximum engagement. Creators can export high-resolution files ready for instant sharing, helping boost social media presence and audience growth.

Media Contact