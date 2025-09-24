Raytron Automotive Thermal Camera Breaks Through for L4 Robotaxi: Enabling All-Weather Safety in Extreme Tests.

TURPAN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the world accelerates towards smarter mobility, with robotaxi deployments expanding rapidly, a critical hurdle remains: delivering reliable perception in adverse weathers and challenging scenarios. This challenge has impeded the large-scale adoption of L4 autonomous vehicles. Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, has introduced high-frame-rate automotive thermal cameras, enabling Didi Autonomous Driving and GAC Aion to conduct groundbreaking L4 robotaxi tests in sweltering Turpan.

How Do Automotive Thermal Cameras Ensure Safe Driving in Extreme Environments?

In the scorching heat of Turpan, where air temperatures soar to 50℃ and surface temperatures approach 80℃, Raytron’s automotive-grade thermal imaging system demonstrates excellent all-weather perception capability. Equipped with AEC-Q100 certified infrared thermal sensors, its thermal camera operates reliably across a wide temperature range from -40℃ to 85℃, delivering continuous and accurate environmental data for autonomous driving system. Beyond extreme heat, its dual-layer encapsulation offers robust protection against sand and dust infiltration. While invisible-light cameras often struggle in sandstorms, Raytron’s thermal imagers cut through the haze by detecting thermal radiation, providing clear road outlines and enabling obstacle detection even in low-visibility scenarios.

Infrared + Millimeter-Wave Radar: Sensor Fusion for All-Weather Safety

Raytron has also made strides in 4D millimeter-wave radar, fostering a integrated perception system that combines “infrared thermal imaging + 4D millimeter-wave radar”. Its flagship RA223F 4D imaging radar adopts a multi-chip cascade design and FMCW+MIMO technology, enabling high-precision detection of distance, speed, azimuth, and elevation. By fusing the complementary strengths of thermal sensors (rich semantic imagery) and radar sensors (precise 3D metric measurements), Raytron’s automotive cameras ensure essential, stable, and safety-critical data for vehicles and autonomous driving across all weather conditions and scenarios.

Why Raytron Emerges as a Key Partner for Autonomous Driving?

Raytron has established strategic partnerships with over ten leading automakers, including GWM, BYD, Geely, GAC, and DiDi Autonomous Driving, achieving large-scale mass production across multiple vehicle models. With a fully integrated industrial chain, from chips and modules to end-use products, Raytron is among the few global suppliers capable of delivering automotive-grade, highly reliable thermal imaging solution at scale. With ongoing advancements in multi-spectral sensing technologies, Raytron will continue accelerating the development of safer and more robust autonomous driving systems together with industry partners.

