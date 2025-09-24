The Road to CES 2026 Makes a Stop in Korea

CTA Executives highlight Korean partnerships, what’s new for CES 2026, and new research showing age differences in AI awareness and adoption in the region

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®, owner and producer of CES®, is visiting Korea to announce plans for CES 2026, share new AI research, and highlight ongoing Korean partnerships. In a press briefing at Josun Palace in Seoul, CTA shared its vision for the upcoming show and how CES continues to serve as the world’s most powerful tech event. Every January, innovators show up at CES in Las Vegas to do business and meet with partners and customers – where together they shape the future.

“Korea is a global innovation hub, pioneering the technologies that reshape our world. Korean companies also thrive at CES, with hundreds of Korean companies across the show floor and in our startup area, Eureka Park,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. “We’re excited to be back in Korea as we work together to support the Korean innovators solving big global challenges and moving the tech industry forward.”

At the event, Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA and Mr. Hyun-Woo Kim, CEO, Seoul Business Agency (SBA) sat down for a fireside chat on the city’s participation in CES 2026. They discussed how SBA establishes Seoul as an innovation capital, the lessons other cities should take, what’s next in Korean tech, and why CES is important for Korean companies.

“Korean innovators show up at CES! From global tech giants to a fast-growing cohort of startups, Korea’s vibrant tech ecosystem comes to life at CES each January,” said Fabrizio. “We can’t wait to see what our Korean exhibitors have in store for CES 2026.”

From Eureka Park, the bustling startup area, to the main exhibition halls, Seoul’s participation reflects a national strategy to elevate Korean tech on the world stage. The city’s support signals a broader commitment to nurturing innovation and amplifying the voices of emerging entrepreneurs.

“Seoul organizations and startups are creative and CES offers them a platform to meet investors, partners and media,” said Kim. “CES is a launchpad for global business, especially for Korean brands looking to expand their reach.”

At CES 2026, Korean companies will showcase innovation across immersive entertainment, mobility, health, and more. Many companies will continue to launch AI offerings from generative AI and robotics to agentic AI. Recognizing CES is a global stage, Korean innovation continues to grow its presence at CES across attendees, exhibitors, and media. Korea was also named an Innovation Champion on the 2025 CTA Global Innovation Scorecard. And many Korean companies won CES Innovation Awards® in 2025.

CTA also unveiled data exploring generational awareness and adoption of AI in Korea. In Korea, 99% of workers are aware of AI, signaling a nation deeply attuned to tech transformation. Despite near-universal recognition, only 48% of workers have used AI tools. The findings reveal a nuanced landscape where age affects adoption.

While workers aged 61+ lead in awareness of AI, those workers ages 18-28, followed closely by those ages 29-44, used AI in practice the most.

Working individuals ages 18-44 dominate both awareness and usage of generative AI, suggesting that Korea’s younger workforce is experimenting with new tools to redefine their workflows.

When it comes to the next frontier of AI, agentic systems, while 78% of workers are aware, only 25% have used them, reflecting both the novelty and complexity of these systems. Once again, those from ages 18-28 emerge as the vanguard, embracing the cutting-edge tech with curiosity.



Explore what’s next in AI and Korean innovation at CES 2026 – the global convener of innovators. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Registration is now open.

