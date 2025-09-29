A New Shower Safety Standard for Filipino Homes: Candy Launches Dart Series Water Heater, Tailored for the Tropics

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Candy, a global home appliance brand from Italy with nearly 80 years of expertise, officially launches its first instant water heater designed for tropical environments—the Candy Dart Series—in the Philippines. With 11 layers of safety protection and its Patented Shock Proof Technology, the Dart Series sets a new benchmark for safe bathing in Filipino homes.

Founded in 1945 and renowned for introducing Italy’s first washing machine, Candy has grown into a pioneer in Europe’s home appliance industry. Its portfolio spans washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, and more, trusted by millions of families worldwide. By combining its professional heritage with the needs of Filipino households, Candy delivers a product that ensures both quality and peace of mind.

The Dart Series addresses the Philippines’ hot and humid climate with a complete safety system, including ELCB leakage protection switch, IP25 splash-proof design, lightning protection, dry-heating prevention, and dual thermal safeguards. At the core is Candy’s Patented Shock Proof Technology, a pure physical safety barrier that limits leakage voltage to below 12V—far lower than international standards—making bathing “as safe as unplugged.”

Beyond safety, the Dart Series excels in durability and efficiency. The Solid Structure Tank, reinforced with nylon fiber and tested over 100,000 pulse pressures, ensures long-lasting performance. Candy’s Bubble Elimination Technology reduces dry-burning risks by achieving uniform heating, while anti-aging components extend product life by up to 30%. With 96% heating efficiency, households enjoy faster hot water and lower electricity bills.

As the first model tailored for tropical markets, the Dart Series reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering Smart, Efficient, Simple solutions. Candy brings Italian design, quality, and innovation to Filipino families, ensuring every shower is safer, healthier, and more comfortable.

The Candy Dart Electric Instant Water Heater is available exclusively on Shopee. During the 10.10 Mega Sale (Oct 9-11, 2025), purchase for only PHP 3,039 using code CAND00074.

Follow the official Candy Store for updates on exclusive livestreams on Oct 9, 20:00-21:30, Oct 10, 18:00-22:00, where special live-only discounts will be offered. This is an ideal opportunity for a valuable home upgrade.

