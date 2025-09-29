HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — September 9th, Apple released the iPhone 17 series. China’s high-end manufacturing company BIEL Crystal once again became the core supplier of glass cover for iPhone 17 series, marking the continued deepening of the 18-year strategic cooperation relationship between the two companys.



BIEL Crystal provides high-end glass cover for iPhone 17 series

Since providing glass cover for iPhone in 2007, BIEL Crystal has been involved in supplying components for iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 series utilizes second-generation Ceramic Shield glass, paired with BIEL Crystal’s next-generation ultra-hard coating technology, delivering 3 times the scratch resistance of the previous generation. BIEL Crystal also offers a first-of-its-kind 7-layer anti-reflective coating, effectively reducing light reflections and significantly improving visibility in bright sunlight, enhancing the user experience.

As a global leader in smart device exterior manufacture, BIEL Crystal currently operates 9 advanced manufacturing bases worldwide, with an annual production capacity exceeding 2.2 billion pieces. In addition to serving international brands such as Apple and Samsung, BIEL Crystal also provides high-end glass cover solutions to Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Honor, establishing itself as a technological benchmark in the field through its strong innovation capabilities.