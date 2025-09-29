Canon Singapore Strengthens Gen Z ties with “#iamkyosei”

Youth-first approach celebrates Gen Z’s creativity, diversity and drive towards positive societal change



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Canon Singapore) today launches its bold new campaign, “#iamkyosei“, a celebration of self-expression, interactivity, and integrity that defines today’s youth. Rooted in Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei (共生), living and working together for the common good, Canon Singapore celebrates the young generation’s fresh outlook and purpose-driven approach to life through this campaign.

Key visual from Canon’s new #iamkyosei campaign

Canon strives to improve and enrich people’s lives through its technology, driven by Kyosei, ensuring that innovation is always aligned with social responsibility. By anchoring “#iamkyosei” in this guiding principle, Canon reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a culture where creativity, diversity, and social responsibility thrive. These are also the values that deeply resonate with today’s youth.

From Product to Purpose: Building Authentic Connections

This campaign comes at a time when heritage brands are seeking to retain their corporate identity, while expanding audience connections. For Canon, this means extending its purpose-driven approach that reflects and supports the values of a new generation.

“#iamkyosei” shines a spotlight on the beliefs and aspirations of today’s youth, who demand accountability, are digitally native, and committed to meaningful connections. By celebrating this generation’s transformative spirit, Canon not only reaffirms its heritage, but also strengthens its role as a partner in shaping a more connected and compassionate society.

Emotionally Resonant Storytelling at its Core

At its heart, “#iamkyosei” deepens Canon’s emotional bond with Gen Z by embracing creativity, purpose, and culture, the very pillars that define this generation[1]. The campaign highlights the positivity, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of youth embracing diversity, building tech for good, and reaching out to those in need — empowering the youth to embrace their potential beyond limits.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in marketing today, where brands are defined not only by the products they sell but also by the change they inspire,” said Toshiyuki (Tiger) Ishii, President and CEO, Canon Singapore. “With “#iamkyosei”, we celebrate youth by acknowledging their perspectives. This ensures inclusivity and cultural authenticity in everything Canon does and reflects our long-standing kyosei philosophy which continues to guide our community initiatives across the region.”

This year, Canon Singapore partnered with the Photographic Society of National University of Singapore (NUSPS) through its Montage 2025 photography event, a flagship initiative that unites enthusiasts for competitions, seminars, and hands-on workshops with industry experts. These events provide young creatives with an invaluable platform to explore their vision, showcase their work to the public, and receive constructive feedback from seasoned professionals. By encouraging creative expression, fostering industry connections, and inspiring a sense of community, Canon continues to empower the next generation of photographers and visual storytellers.

Living Kyosei from Within

Beyond external engagement, Canon Singapore has created a series of employee-generated videos that highlight stories from staff who embody the philosophy through their actions and beliefs. The videos have been released as part of the campaign launch, demonstrating that Kyosei is not just a brand philosophy but a lived practice across the organisation. More information on “#iamkyosei” campaign can be found at sg.canon/iamkyosei.

Hashtag: #iamkyosei #CanonSingapore #Kyosei #GenZ #YouthEmpowerment #Creativity #Photography #TechForGood

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Canon is a global leader in photographic and digital imaging solutions. Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the headquarters for South & Southeast Asia driving sales, marketing and service strategies. Besides handling the domestic market, the company covers 22 other countries and regions. The parent company Canon Inc. has a global network of more than 300 companies and employs about 170,000 people worldwide. Canon is guided by its kyosei philosophy that focuses on living and working together for the common good.

More information is available at https://sg.canon.