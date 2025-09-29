EcoFlow Offers a Backup Plan for Every Home with New DELTA 3 Series Portable Power Station Options Just in Time for Storm Season

Featuring industry-first Smart Output Priority Control, making every watt-hour count when it matters most

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly power solutions, today launched new models in its popular DELTA 3 series portable power stations lineup: the affordable Classic, the powerful Max and the Ultra — for when the situation demands even more power. Both the Max and Ultra offer upgraded Plus models for smarter power output and a wider range of charging options.

With hurricane and wildfire seasons upon us and with winter storm season ahead, EcoFlow’s expanded DELTA 3 Series offers a flexible range of backup power options from 1 to 3kWh along with a 10-year warranty. These include:

DELTA 3 Classic: A cost-effective, 1kWh home backup solution that can charge in 45 minutes, perfect for backing up critical devices and home offices.

A cost-effective, 1kWh home backup solution that can charge in 45 minutes, perfect for backing up critical devices and home offices. DELTA 3 Max Series: DELTA 3 Max and DELTA 3 Max Plus offer powerful 2kWh home backup solutions with class-leading 3000W max output, perfect for 99% of home appliances such as refrigerators.

DELTA 3 Max and DELTA 3 Max Plus offer powerful 2kWh home backup solutions with class-leading 3000W max output, perfect for 99% of home appliances such as refrigerators. DELTA 3 Ultra Series: DELTA 3 Ultra and DELTA 3 Ultra Plus provide long-lasting 3kWh home backup solutions with up to 3600W output, ideal for heavier loads with multiple devices and extended blackouts.

First-Ever Smart Output Priority Makes the Most of Your Power

Leading the series are the two premium models: DELTA 3 Ultra Plus and DELTA 3 Max Plus, which deliver the highest performance within their class and debut the industry’s first Smart Output Priority feature.

Smart Output Priority allows users to assign power to critical devices, so households can maintain a dedicated buffer of stored energy for critical loads, making every watt-hour count during emergency. Users can take manual remote control of two AC circuits and one DC circuit, or let the Plus models automatically follow the pre-set priority. For example, when the battery capacity reaches the pre-set 80% threshold, the Plus models automatically switch off non-critical loads like lights while critical appliances like the fridge remain powered.

Both Plus models deliver class-leading performance. With 3000W output and up to 10kWh expandable capacity, DELTA 3 Max Plus outperforms 99% of comparable batteries. It can simultaneously power 99% of essentials for up to three days and two nights.

Meanwhile, DELTA 3 Ultra Plus delivers an even higher 3600W output for heavier loads, and adds 1kWh of power for extended runtime, including up to 11 more hours of refrigeration or half an hour more of heating or cooling.



Smart Output Priority allows users to assign power to critical devices

Both Plus models provide versatile fast charge options. DELTA 3 Max Plus supports five charging options (wall outlet, generator, solar, EcoFlow Alternator Charger and dual charging combining solar and the Alternator Charger). DELTA 3 Ultra Plus offers an additional option to combine solar and generator charging.

Plus models can be charged in under 50 minutes with EcoFlow X-Stream Fast Charge technology. And Storm Guard Mode, accessible via the EcoFlow App, can monitor weather conditions and alert users to recharge the batteries before the storm hits, ensuring they have backup power during an outage.

For extended blackouts, Plus models can pair with EcoFlow’s Dual-Fuel Smart Generator and third-party portable fuel generators for unlimited backup. The EcoFlow generator provides the additional option to automate charging remotely and switch between fuel and battery power for added convenience.

Unmatched Reliability and Battery Management

DELTA 3 Series is engineered for 10 years of dependable performance and embodies EcoFlow’s rigorous standard. EV-grade, full-tab LFP batteries improve DELTA 3’s cooling performance by 25% compared to industry standard, delivering thousands of worry-free usage cycles.

DELTA 3 Series is also built for real-life weather challenges. With cell-to-chassis battery architecture and durable housing, it can withstand extreme temperatures from 23 to 113°F, humidity and salt corrosion.

“Power outages are no longer rare occurrences,” said Brian Essenmacher, North American head of business development for EcoFlow. “That’s why we’ve expanded and upgraded the DELTA 3 Series, offering flexible backup options with standout features in its class, unmatched durability and unique smart alerts. For families, it’s peace of mind. For EcoFlow, it’s a promise.”

Availability and Pricing

US

DELTA 3 Ultra Plus ($2,899) and DELTA 3 Max Plus ($1,899) will be available for purchase starting Sept. 29 on the EcoFlow website and Amazon. Time-limited new launch promotions for the Plus models will run through Oct. 12 on both sites, offering $1,300 off the Ultra Plus, $800 off the Max Plus, plus free gifts with every purchase.

and DELTA 3 Max Plus will be available for purchase starting on the EcoFlow website and Amazon. Time-limited new launch promotions for the Plus models will run through on both sites, offering off the Ultra Plus, off the Max Plus, plus free gifts with every purchase. DELTA 3 Ultra ($2,499) and DELTA 3 Max ($1,499) will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 29 . Purchase availability and new launch offerings can be found on the EcoFlow website and Amazon on the official release date of each product.

and DELTA 3 Max will be available for pre-order starting . Purchase availability and new launch offerings can be found on the EcoFlow website and Amazon on the official release date of each product. DELTA 3 Classic ($599) will be available for purchase starting Sept. 28 on TikTok, and starting Sept. 29 on the EcoFlow website and Amazon. To celebrate EcoFlow’s first launch on TikTok in the US, there’ll be an exclusive new launch promotion on TikTok running through Oct. 12 , offering $200 off the Classic model.

Canada

DELTA 3 Ultra Plus ($3,599) and DELTA 3 Max Plus ($2,599) will be available for purchase starting Sept. 29 on the EcoFlow website and Amazon , with time-limited new launch sales running through Oct. 12 , offering $1,300 off the Ultra Plus, and $1,200 off the Max Plus.

DELTA 3 Ultra ($3,099) and DELTA 3 Max ($2,099) will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 29 . Purchase availability and new launch offerings can be found on the EcoFlow website and Amazon on the official release date of each product.

and DELTA 3 Max will be available for pre-order starting . Purchase availability and new launch offerings can be found on the EcoFlow website and Amazon on the official release date of each product. DELTA 3 Classic ($1,199) will be available for purchase starting Sept. 29 on the EcoFlow website and Amazon. Time-limited new launch sales for the Classic model will run through Oct. 12 on both sites, offering $570 off.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.