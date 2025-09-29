HZICC: Hangzhou Cements Role as Key BRICS Cooperation Hub Following High-Impact Dialogue and Matchmaking

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Dialogue on BRICS Special Economic Zones and its supporting activities, collectively recognized as the first major event gathering nearly all BRICS members and partners since China Center for Cooperation on Special Economic Zones in BRICS Countries was launched in Hangzhou this March, concluded during the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo.

The main dialogue on September 25 set a strategic tone. Chinese officials of national and provincial level, and H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the UAE to China delivered opening remarks, underscoring the role of SEZs as engines for shared growth.

The session yielded key outcomes, including the signing of four BRICS cooperation projects, namely Malaysia Sarawak School Co-construction Project, Qiantang BRICS Fund Project, Framework Agreement on Financing for Alumina Production Line Construction in Indonesia, and Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Hangzhou and the Arab Digital Economy Alliance.

The dialogue also saw the release of two major reports: the BRICS Electronic Bill of Lending Report (2025) and the BRICS SEZ Economic and Trade Cooperation Development Report (2025). The fruitful day also witnessed the launches of the Hangzhou Initiative on AI Industry Cooperation and Development and the Initiative on International AI Cooperation and Service Alliance.

The following roundtable dialogue, under the “Greater BRICS” framework, brought together key representatives, including government officials from Egypt and Brazil, academic experts from Westlake University, and industry leaders from Alibaba Cloud and Export-Import Bank of China, for in-depth discussions on AI innovation and collaborative opportunities within BRICS SEZs.

The next day commenced with foreign delegates visiting leading Hangzhou-based companies, Sanhua（Hangzhou）Industrial Park and Hangzhou High Store Technology Co., LTD., to witness advanced manufacturing and smart logistics firsthand.

The visits were followed by a dynamic roadshow and matchmaking session where SEZ authorities from Malaysia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia presented investment opportunities.

Subsequently, over 40 Chinese enterprises, including Alibaba.com and DingTalk, engaged in targeted one-on-one talks with international representatives, fostering immediate business connections. Multiple enterprises scheduled follow-up meetings to advance cooperation in sectors including pharmaceuticals, digital infrastructure, and smart logistics.

The activities transitioned from macro-level dialogue to micro-level partnership building, bridging BRICS SEZs with Chinese enterprises, in an attempt to reinforce Hangzhou’s position as a vital international cooperation hub and inject tangible momentum into the “Greater BRICS” framework, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive economic collaboration.