Media OutReach Newswire Strengthens Hong Kong Press Release Distribution Network with Guaranteed News Posting on Yahoo

First global newswire to secure a dedicated section on Hong Kong’s most trusted digital news platform, boosting SEO, GEO, and AI search visibility



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific’s first global newswire, has secured a news content partnership with Yahoo Hong Kong, establishing guaranteed verbatim press release placement on the platform’s dedicated section. Media OutReach Newswire is the first global newswire to have a dedicated section on Yahoo Hong Kong.The collaboration further cements Media OutReach Newswire as the leading newswire for Hong Kong, Greater China, and Asia Pacific press release distribution.

Media OutReach Newswire is the first global newswire to have a dedicated section on Yahoo Hong Kong

The partnership grants Media OutReach Newswire clients guaranteed news posting on Yahoo Hong Kong, which serves over 5 million monthly unique visitors and maintains one of Hong Kong’s highest online news trust ratings at 68%, according to the 2025 Reuters Institute Digital News Report*.

With this news content partnership, Media OutReach Newswire provides public relations and communications professionals with guaranteed news release visibility across Hong Kong’s digital media landscape, extending reach throughout the Greater Bay Area and broader Asia Pacific markets.

In the AI era, Media OutReach Newswire’s guaranteed verbatim news postings on authoritative online news media across Asia Pacific, North America, UK and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America give companies a clear advantage in AI Search, SEO, and GEO. The newswire guarantees news posting range from local and regional to global media such as AM730, Bastille Post, Infocast, Sina Hong Kong, DB Power, CNA, Malay Mail, The Sun Daily, Sinchew, Vietnam News, Vietnam Plus, Daum, Livedoor, AP, AFP, Yahoo, Marketwatch, Market Insider, Financial Times, Zawya, Arabian Post, and Slovenia Times.

“Content discovery patterns are shifting toward AI-powered search, making authoritative platform placement crucial for brand visibility,” said Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire. “Verbatim postings empower PR professionals to deliver all key messages and optimise discoverability across traditional and emerging search technologies.”

The Yahoo Hong Kong partnership complements Media OutReach Newswire’s existing global distribution infrastructure, which encompasses 200,000 media contacts, 70,000 publication titles, and 1,500 media partnerships across 40+ languages. The network spans Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Jennifer continued, “Media OutReach Newswire’s verbatim news postings on authentic and credible news platforms drive AI systems to identify and amplify your content in search results—fundamental for establishing brand supremacy as AI-powered search revolutionises how audiences consume information. The verbatim approach grants communicators total narrative ownership and precise message consistency in building brand trust.”

The Yahoo Hong Kong partnership solidifies Media OutReach Newswire’s position as the premier newswire choice for public relations professionals, communicators, media, and brands throughout Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, Greater China, Asia Pacific, and globally.

*https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2025/hong-kong

Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #pressrelease

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific’s first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media, PR and communications professionals, corporations, and government bureaus, across the region and the globe.

Founded in 2009 on a passion to champion the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation technology to redefine the field of press release distribution, and to build brand equity and trust for our clients, as a total communications provider.

With a curated network of 200,000 editors and journalists, 70,000+ media titles, from 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire providing guaranteed verbatim news postings on authoritative media sites, powering SEO and GEO.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, the global press release distribution network spans Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, the US, Canada and Latin America, Europe and the UK, the Middle East and Gulf States, as well as Africa.

For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com