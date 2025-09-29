Mirae Asset Launches Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call Active ETF (3451/9451)

Aim for Monthly Distributions (Dividend rate is not guaranteed, distributions may be made out of capital*)

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (“Mirae Asset”) today announced the upcoming listing of the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Scheduled to commence trading on September 30, 2025, making it the first actively managed Nasdaq 100 covered call ETF in the Asian market.

The listing will also implement a dual-counter trading model, designed to provide investors with a more efficient and flexible tool for index options strategy investment.

HKD Counter (Stock Code: 3451.HK)

USD Counter (Stock Code: 9451.HK)

The Nasdaq 100 index has high exposure to technology and growth-focused companies. While we maintain a constructive long-term outlook on the growth of AI, we anticipate short-term volatilities driven by macro data, geopolitics tension, and tariff policies. This new ETF combines Nasdaq 100 exposure with an active covered call strategy, aiming to provide premium income# potential, downside cushioning, and tax efficiency for Hong Kong investors.

Key Features of the ETF:

Innovative Income# Strategy – The ETF aims to deliver monthly distributions (not guaranteed and may be paid from capital*), providing investors with an appealing income stream. Option Premium: The covered call strategy based on Nasdaq 100 index generates higher option premium income compared to that of other major US indices due to higher volatility. Tax Efficiency for HK Investors – HK-listed ETFs are subject to no dividend withholding taxes, enhancing net yields for investors.

Ms. Judy ZHU, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said: “Our innovative spirit continues with the launch of Hong Kong’s 5th Covered Call strategy – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call Active ETF (3451/9451). Leveraging our extensive experience, we are committed to providing sophisticated, innovative income-generating solutions for our investors.”

* Positive distribution does not mean positive return. Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Share of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

# The covered call strategy partially caps potential upside gains. From the time the index call options are written until their expiration, the maximum gain is limited to the premium received from selling the index call options, plus any positive difference between the settlement price and the cost basis of the underlying assets. If the value of the relevant index declines during the option period, the premium income earned by the Fund from writing the index call options may not be sufficient to offset the losses from the long positions.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the “group”) is an asset management organization with over US$306 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025[1]. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 280 investment professionals.

The group’s global ETF platform features a line-up of 673 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[2] The group’s ETFs have combined assets under management of US$162 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the EU, and the United States.[3]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features 290 ETF strategies and over $100 billion in assets under management.[4] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 global markets and the group’s managed assets exceed US$729.5billion in assets under management worldwide.[5]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Important Information

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (“MAGIHK”) are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2025 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.