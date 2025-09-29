Weihai: Building Public Spaces, Cultivating an Exquisite City

WEIHAI, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online

Weihai continues to advance its “Exquisite City” initiative, creating high-quality public spaces through micro-renewal projects and the development of refined urban amenities. These efforts prioritize returning space to residents, making the city greener and more livable.

As night falls, the large seafront playground at Zhihai Bay, surrounded by water on three sides, draws a continuous stream of residents for leisure and exercise, forming a vibrant nighttime scene.

“We often bring our child here to the seaside playground after dinner. It’s a chance for them to be active. The beautiful environment and spacious grounds really lift our spirits,” said Ms. Du, a Weihai resident.

As a newly opened cultural, sports, commercial, and tourism complex, Zhihai Bay offers 120,000 square meters of floor space, with over 40% dedicated to public services and experiential venues. It provides citizens and visitors with a high-quality setting for leisure, sightseeing, and social activities.

“We placed community activity spaces at the heart of our planning, carefully designing public areas, enhancing the coastal landscape, and improving supporting facilities. We have also hosted various themed markets, customized sporting events, and festive activities,” said Sun Xiaoling, General Manager of Weihai City Investment Asset Management Co., Ltd.

In recent years, guided by the Exquisite City initiative, Weihai has developed numerous high-quality public spaces—including Zhihai Bay, Huoju 8th Street, Qixia Street, and Changfeng Farmers’ Market—through micro-updates and the introduction of refined business formats. The city has created 277 thematic pocket parks, each with its own distinctive scenery, and connected major parks, plazas, cultural facilities, and commercial districts through slow-traffic systems and fitness trails, filling the urban environment with greenery and warmth.

“We are now developing Exquisite City 2.0. Our priority remains reserving the best public spaces for residents and continuing to optimize them. These spaces will become more comfortable, spacious, and convenient. As we enhance our tourism offerings, we also plan to create new public spaces where everyone can experience the many facets of Weihai’s beauty,” said Li Ruiling, Director of Weihai Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau and the city’s Exquisite City Development Office.