ArriTech Announces Its Next-Generation QGen Online Platform for No-Code, AI-Driven KYC, KYB, AML & Biometrics

FLORIANA, Malta, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ArriTech today announced the next generation of QGen Online, its software platform that enables businesses to build compliant onboarding without code, bringing AI-powered KYC, KYB, AML, and biometrics into a single flow.



ArriTech Announces Next-Generation Compliance Solutions

QGen Online equips compliance, risk, and operations teams with a single, powerful platform to design, automate, and audit global onboarding processes. By streamlining workflows across jurisdictions, QGen Online accelerates market expansion while strengthening risk controls and reducing operational costs. Uniquely, ArriTech combines advanced automation with the expertise of people, a highly trained team of analysts, delivering both speed and the assurance of human oversight. The advanced technology of QGen Online was a key reason why entrepreneur Adrian Kreter made the strategic decision to acquire the company QGen in 2018, now rebranded as ArriTech.

“QGen Online is the foundation of ArriTech’s mission to deliver seamless, secure onboarding for businesses worldwide,” commented Philip Bugeja, CEO of ArriTech. “This next generation of technology brings KYC, KYB, AML, and biometrics together in a single platform, enabling companies to minimise risk, reduce false positives, and onboard customers faster.”

Adopted across finance, fintech, and e-commerce amongst other industries, QGen online, assured by the expert analysts of ArriTech, supports 15,000+ ID types in 252 countries and integrates via REST APIs, webhooks, and a Web SDK for fast implementation. Recent enhancements include ISO 30107-3 certified passive liveness detection, dual-script AML screening, and direct KYB registry checks enabling clients to stay compliant while improving customer experience.

“Over the past six years, ArriTech has been a trusted, reliable partner, consistently delivering with professionalism, integrity, attention to detail, prompt responsiveness, deep expertise, and a collaborative approach that reflects the highest standards.” Corina Bianca Leban COO, Vertex

With QGen Online, customers have reported reducing onboarding times by over 50% and cutting fraud attempts significantly. Further, the no-code workflows and built-in monitoring give customers full control without adding complexity.

ArriTech will release its 2025 Compliance & Fraud Risk Insights Report early in 2026 providing analysis of emerging fraud tactics, regulatory changes, and compliance best practices. For more information, www.arritech.com