Cross-Border E-Commerce Offers a New Platform for Sino-Foreign Economic and Trade Cooperation

Hengqin Cross-Border E-Commerce (Huafa) Industrial Park on the Air

ZHUHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 – On September 27, the opening ceremony of the 2025 Cross-Border E-Commerce Annual Meeting (Zhuhai-Hengqin), themed “New Start, New Space, New Opportunities”, was held at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center. The guests present shared insights into topics such as air logistics and cross-border supply chains, while further exploring new ideas, models, and opportunities for the development of cross-border e-commerce from the perspective of business practices.

At the Hengqin Cross-Border E-Commerce (Huafa) Innovation Industrial Park located in the northeastern part of Hengqin Island, more than 30 Chinese and international live streamers conducted store visits. As they moved between booths featuring beauty products, home goods, electronics, and other merchandise, they held up their phones to showcase these products to the online audience.

China is stepping up efforts to strengthen its infrastructure and logistics systems. Proactive measures have been adopted to accelerate the development of cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zones, eliminate the registration requirement for overseas warehouses operated by cross-border e-commerce exporters, and further simplify related customs clearance procedures. Driven by these favorable policies, cross-border e-commerce platforms, enterprises, and service providers have experienced rapid growth in business. In the first half of this year, China’s cross-border e-commerce import and export volume reached approximately RMB 1.3 trillion, setting a new historical record.

Industry experts believe that the global cross-border e-commerce industry will usher in a new round of rapid expansion by seizing the opportunities presented by the internet and digital economy and riding the wave of China’s economic growth. As new markets and development spaces emerge in the field of cross-border e-commerce, China and other countries can leverage their complementary strengths to seize new opportunities, explore new forms of cooperation, and develop new business formats.

As of September 2025, the number of China’s “Silk Road E-commerce” partner countries had increased to 36. Since 2024, China has significantly promoted the diversification and systematic upgrading of overseas expansion models for Chinese private enterprises—including cross-border e-commerce—through measures such as signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) on e-commerce cooperation with other countries, assisting in hosting e-commerce exhibitions, and conducting overseas roadshows.

Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center

Russia is an important partner country in “Silk Road E-commerce” cooperation, and the industry has high expectations for the new development opportunities in cross-border e-commerce between the two countries. Chen Hailin, Director of the China Business Service Center for Wildberries, emphasized that there is huge potential for Chinese brands to enter the Russian market. At the end of 2024, the platform officially opened registration to Chinese sellers. In addition to establishing 5 branch centers and 4 incubation bases in China last year, the platform also plans to continue expanding its presence in the Chinese market in 2025.

Cross-border e-commerce has injected new momentum into economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. Products from these countries, such as Chilean cherries, Mexican avocados and Brazilian nuts, have sold well in the Chinese market through e-commerce platforms.

Wang Ying, Executive Vice Dean of the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, believes that the solid foundation for e-commerce development in Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, trade facilitation measures between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as the new industrial chain integrating the manufacturing sector of the Chinese mainland, Macao’s service sector, and Portuguese-speaking markets, will greatly boost the cross-border e-commerce cooperation between both sides.

As the cross-border e-commerce industry ecosystem becomes increasingly mature, different players along the chain are beginning to offer more specialized services, help cross-border e-commerce enterprises expand overseas steadily and continuously broaden the space for economic and trade cooperation.

Logistics is vital to the efficient operation of cross-border e-commerce. Along the maritime extension of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), logistics hubs such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Logistics Park, the Airport International Smart Logistics Park, and the Gaolan Port Comprehensive Bonded Zone are functioning efficiently. Every day, 1.5 million parcels and goods worth over RMB 600 million are shipped to the world via the bridge. “Macao, Hengqin, and Zhuhai have formed an economic pattern of ‘gateway, hub and hinterland’. From Hengqin, it takes just 20 minutes to reach Macao International Airport, 30 minutes to Zhuhai Airport, 45 minutes to Hong Kong International Airport, and one hour to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. The area is well-connected by expressways, intercity rail, and high-speed rail under planning, making the five major ports of the Greater Bay Area easily accessible,” said Nie Xinping, Deputy Secretary of the Hengqin Working Committee of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Director of the Hengqin Office of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, and Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone.

According to Gong Weiguo, General Manager of China Southern Air Logistics Co., Ltd., the company has transported more than 700 million cross-border e-commerce parcels since 2022, with a total cargo volume of 590,000 tons and an average annual growth rate of 85%. In alignment with national strategies and the development of cross-border e-commerce, the company will focus on strengthening its transport capacity and operational capabilities in the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Central and West Asia, and other countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, to build a broader and more reliable “Silk Road in the Air”.

Zhuhai and Hengqin are becoming important forces in promoting the innovative development of cross-border e-commerce. Plans are underway to establish the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Center in Hengqin, which will help enterprises expand into overseas markets, with a particular focus on Portuguese-speaking countries.

“Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries represent a vast blue ocean market. For example, the bulk commodities and biotechnology industries in Brazil are highly complementary to the electronics and new energy vehicle sectors in the Chinese mainland,” said Wu Yanxiang, Deputy Head of the Interdepartmental Preparatory Working Group for the Center. “We adopt a government-led, market-oriented approach to addressing the pain points of industries such as cross-border e-commerce, high-end manufacturing, and digital economy and thus providing one-stop comprehensive solutions,” Wu added.

Looking ahead, Wu Zetong, Mayor of Zhuhai, said that the city will continue to fully support the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. In order to promote the high-quality development of the cross-border e-commerce industry, the city will continuously explore new models, cultivate new brands and build new platforms. Further efforts will be made to empower new drivers for foreign trade and facilitate the innovative development of foreign trade.

