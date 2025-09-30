Deals Exceeding RMB 2 Billion Follow SANY’s Showcase of Integrated Green Solutions at Mining Indonesia 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 17 to 20, 2025, SANY Group presented its latest large-scale mining equipment and advanced manufacturing technologies at Mining Indonesia 2025 in Jakarta. The exhibition highlighted SANY’s integrated portfolio of high-capacity and electric-powered solutions, highlighting the company’s commitment to operational reliability, safety, and long-term sustainability in mining operations.

SANY Showcases Integrated Green Solutions at Mining Indonesia 2025

Next-Generation Equipment Featuring Clean Energy Advancements

SANY introduced a new lineup of state-of-the-art mining machinery engineered to meet Indonesia’s diverse operating conditions and align with its decarbonization priorities. Designed to support the full mining cycle—from initial excavation through haulage and supporting infrastructure—the portfolio reflects SANY’s continued leadership in delivering dependable, high-performance equipment.

Key introductions for open-pit applications included the SY750 and SY1250H mining excavators, along with the SKT130S mining truck. These units combine high-output powertrains with designs focused on fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact. SANY also unveiled a full suite of electric-powered models—including haul trucks, tractors, and loaders—providing zero-emission options to support the Indonesian mining sector’s efforts to modernize and decarbonize. Together, these offerings highlight SANY’s growing expertise in clean-energy mining solutions.

Expanding Local Partnerships to Support Long-Term Growth

During the event, SANY strengthened its market presence by finalizing agreements with leading Indonesian mining operators, representing more than RMB 2 billion in new business—the company’s strongest performance to date at this exhibition. Since entering the Indonesian market in 2008, SANY has delivered more than 43,000 machines, including 26,000 excavators currently in active service. This track record is supported by a workforce that is predominantly locally hired. SANY’s strategy for sustained growth includes local production and service capacity. Its Indonesian “Lighthouse Factory”—the first in the global construction and mining equipment industry to apply Chinese smart manufacturing standards abroad—has become a model for the application of digitalized and automated production systems worldwide. “SANY delivers the performance and service reliability our operations require, from equipment durability to responsive after-sales support,” said a procurement director from a major Indonesian mining company during the contract signing.

Looking ahead, SANY Group will continue to support Indonesia’s infrastructure and sustainable mining initiatives. By expanding its regional product portfolio and service network, the company aims to provide greater value and long-term reliability through its manufacturing and technology expertise.