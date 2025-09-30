Harmony in Practice: How Tri Vananda is Shaping the Future of Living Well

Tri Vananda recently hosted a mini-talk session under the theme of The Future of Living Well: Regeneration and Longevity with Tri Vananda. The session took place in Bangkok at the Dragonfly Summit 2025 at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon. From left to right: Carole Martin Rogès, Chief Marketing Officer, Clinique La Prairie; Kittisak Pattamasaevi, Chief Executive Officer, Montara Hospitality Group; Panjama Laemsuwan, Chief Experience Officer, Montara Hospitality Group.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 – Tri Vananda, a regenerative wellness community in Phuket designed for multigenerational living, is sharing post-event takeaways on how harmony, regeneration, and longevity can be applied to daily life. During Dragonfly Summit 2025, media and guests took part in intimate talk sessions and interactive on-floor experiences, including the Harmony Bee Maze and lessons on longevity which included clear guidance to simple actions attendees could take immediately.

“We see real progress when principles become everyday practice,” shared Kittisak Pattamasaevi, Chief Executive Officer, Montara Hospitality Group. “At Tri Vananda, harmony is lived through the spaces we create, the nourishment we share with our land, and the communities we nurture. When trust flows, our impact amplifies – turning ideas about longevity and regeneration into simple, daily practice. As we work closely with Clinique La Prairie to open their Health Resort at Tri Vananda in 2026, we’re aligning their century of expertise in longevity and preventive medicine with our harmony-led way of living. Our goal is simple: make living well practical – grounded in trust, community, and nature.”

Tri Vananda is a regenerative wellness community in Phuket, designed for multigenerational living across 230 acres, with 85% of the land preserved as forest and lakes. Low-density, biophilic design invites light and airflow; local farms and dining connect food systems with well-being. With a vision to become carbon-negative within 30 years, the philosophy is simple: when trust flows, impact amplifies – from self, to community, and back to nature.

“Longevity is not only about adding years to life, but about transforming the quality of those years so that energy, balance, and harmony can thrive at every stage. At Clinique La Prairie, advanced diagnostics and regenerative medicine are translated into personalized plans supported by empathy, trust, and connection with our guests. Together with Tri Vananda, we’re excited to be opening our first Health Resort in Southeast Asia, bringing measurable, long-term wellness to a place designed for it,” added Carole Martin Rogès, Chief Marketing Officer, Clinique La Prairie.

Clinique La Prairie’s Longevity Method™ is a five-step, continuous cycle that turns science into daily preventive health practice. It begins with in-depth assessments and diagnostics, then moves to a predictive view to anticipate risks and to ultra-customized solutions. Next come targeted interventions across four pillars – medicine, nutrition, movement, and well-being – followed by continuous measurement to sustain progress.

At its core is the Longevity Master Assessment, a uniform set of screenings covering more than 300 health markers to give a 360° view of health and aging and to tailor each plan. The aim is clear: extend health span and improve the quality of life so energy, balance, and harmony can thrive at every stage.

Tri Vananda offers a holistic lifestyle within a biophilic setting, with two villa styles designed for multigenerational living. The Vana Villa draws inspiration from Thailand’s forests, while the Nanda Villa applies bioclimatic principles to minimize energy use with low-carbon materials. Ranging from two to four bedrooms (325–780 sqm), each villa features spacious living areas, private pools, outdoor courtyards with carbon credit-certified trees, and fully equipped kitchens—ideal for year-round or seasonal stays.

As part of the Dragonfly Summit, guests moved through eight hexagonal rooms in the “Harmony Bee Maze” – using art, play, and short prompts to map strengths, leadership style, and a personal “Trust Frequency.” The path ended at Jampa Bar with a personalized botanical beverage matched to their profile. The sequence helped guests feel how trust, community, and nature can meet in daily life.

The conversation now moves beyond the event. Tri Vananda will publish a post-event white paper capturing lessons on trust, regeneration, and longevity drawn from what leaders and guests shared across the sessions and the maze. Discover your personal Trust Frequency and leadership style via the short quiz here (https://form.typeform.com/to/M6vjFGgO). For more information, please visit https://trivananda.com.

About Tri Vananda

Tri Vananda is an aspirational residential community purposely built in Phuket that emphasises functional and integrative medicine, nutrition, cognitive health, and mindfulness. With an exquisite abundance of natural environment, the low-density development offers world-class facilities, unparalleled quality of services and a variety of activities catering to the needs of its residents. Tri Vananda will feature 70 biophilic-designed residential pool villas with nature-inspired layouts, natural lighting and ventilation, resembling a tropical home ideal for a lifestyle of wellness and sustainability. Residents can choose from two- to four-bedroom configurations, fully equipped with working and dining areas, as well as outdoor spaces for year-round and seasonal stays.

About Montara Hospitality Group

Behind Montara Hospitality Group is a Thai family that takes great pride in sharing Thailand’s natural and cultural heritage. Guests experience sincere and innovative services that will bring them joy, and the group develops best-in-class hospitality platforms that connect investors, lifestyle travellers, and innovative hoteliers. Montara’s properties include Phuket’s most exclusive pool villa beach resort TRISARA, and its newest luxury residential development with hospitality services, TRI VANANDA, an innovative community for people seeking permanent wellness in Phuket. Montara’s social enterprises include Bangkok’s only river mansion boutique hotel, PRAYA PALAZZO, and the innovative movie house-turned-hotel PRINCE THEATRE HERITAGE STAY in Bangrak. Montara has also developed innovative restaurants with its “Dine Good Do Good” philosophy, including PRU, a Michelin Star restaurant since 2019, a MICHELIN Green Star since 2021, and on Asia’s Top 100 Best Restaurants List, as well as JAMPA, a MICHELIN Green Star restaurant awarded in 2022, in its first year of operations.

About Clinique La Prairie