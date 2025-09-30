Strategic leadership transition reinforces IFS’s commitment to a high-performance, people-first culture.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Mihita Podobnik as Chief People Officer, succeeding Debra McCowan, who is stepping down from her role as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Podobnik was most recently IFS Chief of Staff, where she partnered closely with the executive team to lead strategic initiatives and drive transformation across the business. Her leadership skills and ability to connect strategy with execution will be central to advancing IFS’s people-first agenda.

“Mihita is highly respected across IFS and I’m delighted to welcome her into this role,” said Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS. “Her leadership, strategic mindset, and deep connection to our people make her the ideal person to take our high-performance agenda forward at pace. I look forward to seeing her impact as we continue to scale globally.

“Debra has played a key role in shaping IFS’s people strategy. Her leadership has left a lasting impact, and I wish her every success in her next chapter.”

Commenting on her appointment, Mihita Podobnik said: “I’m honored to take on the role of Chief People Officer at such a pivotal time for IFS. As AI disruption and innovation accelerate, talent is the key enabler of our strategy. By fostering a culture where people can thrive, we will execute on our business priorities, accelerate growth, and strengthen our position as the global Industrial AI leader.”

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-appoints-mihita-podobnik-as-chief-people-officer,c4243119

The following files are available for download: