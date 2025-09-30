KuCoin Achieves ISO 27701 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Privacy and User Trust

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced it has successfully obtained ISO 27701:2025 certification, the international standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS). This follows the company’s recent accomplishments in securing ISO 27001:2022 to establish a strong ISMS foundation and completing SOC 2 Type II for operational controls, further strengthening KuCoin’s dedication to providing a secure and trusted platform in the digital asset sector.

As a frontrunner in security and privacy practices, KuCoin’s attainment of these certifications underscores its ongoing commitment to safeguarding user data and assets. This milestone aligns with the $2 Billion Trust Project, a multi-year initiative that focuses on enhancing transparency, fortifying infrastructure, collaborating with regulators, and advancing education to foster greater confidence across the global crypto ecosystem.

The ISO 27701 certification is significant, as it builds on KuCoin’s existing framework to implement robust privacy controls, ensuring compliance with global standards. By incorporating privacy measures across the full data lifecycle—from collection and processing to storage and disposal—KuCoin minimizes risks like data breaches while empowering users with enhanced control over their personal information. With ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 Type II now achieved, KuCoin delivers a comprehensive, layered approach to security and privacy, integrating proactive risk management, audited operational effectiveness, and targeted privacy protections for a reliable environment amid evolving regulatory demands.

Since launching the $2 Billion Trust Project, KuCoin has advanced platform reliability through multiple key initiatives and deploying advanced features like internal data scans, encryption, and data desensitization. KuCoin has also appointed a global Data Protection Officer, introduced Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) tools to conduct reviews for research and development activities, incorporated procurement risk assessments into the information system acquisition process, facilitated data subject rights responses via user applications supplemented by dedicated customer service support, and strengthened its data breach emergency response protocols.

“I am pleased to mark this ISO 27701 certification as a key advancement in our privacy framework,” said Alexis Niu, Data Protection Officer at KuCoin. “This achievement affirms our Privacy Information Management System, featuring end-to-end data controls, thorough risk assessments, and responsive mechanisms to protect user information. It reflects our steadfast dedication under the $2 Billion Trust Project to build a secure, compliant ecosystem where privacy is integral to earning and maintaining user trust.”

KuCoin continues to expand its offerings while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance, supporting over 40 million users in more than 200 countries with diverse trading services, educational resources, and community engagement.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” and a “Top 50 Global Unicorn” by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.