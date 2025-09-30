Lutheran Church Hong Kong Synod Christian Education Committee Partners with Ricoh Hong Kong Launch Comprehensive AI Education Solutions for Smart Campus Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Lutheran Church Hong Kong Synod Christian Education Committee today announced a partnership with Ricoh Hong Kong Limited, becoming the first school-sponsoring body in Hong Kong to implement comprehensive AI applications across its schools. Against the backdrop of the government’s policy to promote AI as a core industry for Hong Kong’s future development, this collaboration will cover 12 primary and secondary schools and 2 special schools under the Committee. Through RICOH InnoAI program, the initiative will provide comprehensive artificial intelligence education solutions, aligning with the government’s strategy of “strengthening infrastructure and promoting application-oriented development”. Whilst emphasising risk prevention, this partnership aims to promote the extensive and deep integration of AI in the education sector, pioneering a new chapter in Hong Kong’s educational digital transformation.

Fostering Smart Campus Culture Whilst Fulfilling Whole-person Education Mission

Mr. Paul Chan, Chairman of the Lutheran Church Hong Kong Synod Christian Education Committee, said: “In 1953, the first synodical school was founded. The Lutheran Church Hong Kong Synod started many secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens, providing students with holistic Christian education from the 1960s onwards.

To date, there are congregations totaling over 50 schools with over 1000 staff and more than 22,000 students. Facing the current AI era, the Hong Kong Lutheran Church actively promotes STEAM and AI education in its schools, enabling teachers and students to keep pace with the times and embrace the AI age together.”

Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong, remarked: “We are honoured to collaborate with the Lutheran Church Hong Kong Synod Christian Education Committee to implement our shared vision of educational innovation. The Ricoh InnoAI program will provide comprehensive technical support to Lutheran schools, including computing power and cloud services support from Cyberport, along with a robust platform management system, ensuring that AI education solutions effectively enhance both administrative efficiency and teaching quality.”

Driving Digital Education Innovation

This collaboration aligns with the government’s policy direction in promoting digital education and AI industry development. The government views AI as a core driver of the new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and has already earmarked HK$2 billion in the Quality Education Fund to support digital education development in primary and secondary schools. The government will announce its blueprint for primary and secondary digital education in 2026, covering the optimisation of IT and innovation education curriculum alignment between primary and secondary schools, establishing an “AI literacy” learning framework, incorporating AI education into the core curriculum, and strengthening AI training for teachers. The partnership between Ricoh Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Lutheran Church Education Committee will adopt the strategy of “strengthening infrastructure and promoting application-oriented development”, implementing specialised AI education assistants and comprehensive platform management systems. Whilst ensuring information security, this will advance AI+ education development, fully supporting the government’s educational innovation policies and AI industry development strategies, helping schools enhance teaching and learning quality, and nurturing a new generation of innovation and technology talents equipped with AI literacy.

The parties have established a long-term partnership plan to continuously develop more AI applications tailored to the education sector’s needs, such as “student performance analysis” and “three-year development plan/annual report” AI tools, aimed at reducing teachers’ administrative workload and supporting students’ continuous development. Through establishing a sustainable and scalable AI education ecosystem, this initiative will help enhance teaching and learning quality whilst nurturing AI-literate talent for the next generation, fully embodying the government’s long-term vision for educational digital transformation.

Innovative AI Applications for School Administration and Enhanced Teaching and Learning

The programme will launch four specialised AI education assistants, employing advanced RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology to provide comprehensive support. Dr. Leung Cheuk Fun, Principal of Gertrude Simon Lutheran College noted: “Secondary school curricula cover extensive areas, and teachers need to handle both teaching and administrative work including further education support. The AI platform can accurately retrieve information from its knowledge base to assist with various administrative tasks, significantly reducing teachers’ workload.”

Ms. Yeung Pui Ling, Principal of St. Matthew’s Lutheran School (Sau Mau Ping) shared: “Teachers face immense pressure in handling administrative work such as parent notices and policy document organisation. InnoAI Hub can automatically generate notices and policy summaries, saving time while minimising errors. More importantly, the platform features comprehensive data privacy protection, allowing teachers to use it with confidence.”

Nurturing Talent and Promoting Student Development

The “Student Talent Pool” assistant has been particularly well-received by schools. For secondary schools, the system integrates students’ academic performance, extracurricular activities, and special talents, helping teachers quickly match appropriate scholarships and further education pathways. Primary schools use the system to record students’ interests and skills, enabling instant matching of suitable participants for activities, ensuring every student has opportunities to develop their strengths.

The student commentary assistant provides valuable support to teachers. “Primary school students are at a crucial stage of personality and ability development,” Ms. Yeung Pui Ling explained. “The AI commentary assistant can generate specific and warm comments based on student performance, effectively enhancing home-school communication quality.”

Innovative Pilot Program Leading Educational Development

Gertrude Simon Lutheran College and St. Matthew’s Lutheran School (Sau Mau Ping) will pioneer the pilot program. The principals of both schools reported that teachers generally respond positively to AI tools, finding them practical and user-friendly. More importantly, students show keen interest in AI technology and actively explore its potential applications. “Students are not just users but future creators,” emphasised Dr. Leung Cheuk Fun, Principal of Gertrude Simon Lutheran College. “Learning to collaborate with AI in a secure environment effectively enhances their technological literacy and critical thinking skills.”

Looking Forward to a New Era of Smart Education

Mr. Leslie Yam, Head of Education , government and Special Accounts at Ricoh Hong Kong, added: “Ricoh InnoAI Hub is not just a technical platform but a bridge connecting educational innovation. Through precise application of RAG technology and strict privacy protection, we provide schools with safe and reliable AI solutions. This collaboration with the Lutheran Church Hong Kong Synod will serve as an industry benchmark, demonstrating how AI technology can enhance educational effectiveness, reduce teachers’ administrative burden, and create more development opportunities for students. We look forward to extending this successful experience to more schools, injecting new momentum into Hong Kong’s educational digital transformation.”



Representative of Ricoh Hong Kong join with the guests took a commemorative photo together, (from left): Ms Yeung Pui Ling, Principal, St. Matthew’s Lutheran School (Sau Mau Ping), Ms Polly Chan, President Assistant (Education), LCHKS, Mr Chan Sing Kong, Paul, Chairman, Christian Education Committee, LCHKS, Mr Leslie Yam, Head of Education, government and Special Accounts at Ricoh Hong Kong, Mr Chan Chu Chung, Member, Christian Education Committee, LCHKS, Dr. Leung Cheuk Fun, Principal, Gertrude Simon Lutheran College, Mr Cheung Luk Kin, Chief Executive of Department of Continuing Education, LCHKS

