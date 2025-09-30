Moving Walls Announces Global Pledge for Carbon-Neutral DOOH on World Ozone Day

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On World Ozone Day, Moving Walls, a global leader in media technology for Out-of-Home (OOH), announced a landmark pledge to make Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns carbon-neutral worldwide.

This commitment marks a pivotal moment for both the advertising industry and the climate movement. Just as the global community once united to heal the ozone layer, Moving Walls believes that the advertising ecosystem must now come together to confront the climate crisis.

The pledge is anchored on two actions. First, every DOOH campaign will receive transparent carbon measurement at no cost until the end of 2025. Second, every campaign executed through Moving Walls Ads will be permanently carbon-neutral.

By embedding neutrality at the core of campaign delivery, the initiative ensures that sustainability is not an added cost but a built-in feature of advertising on Moving Walls Market. Brands gain transparent reporting of their campaign footprints, agencies are equipped to align strategies with climate-conscious priorities, and media owners position their inventories to meet the rising demand for climate-resilient media.

This step not only addresses the urgency of emissions reduction but also opens pathways for new revenue opportunities that align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities. In a marketplace where climate accountability is fast becoming a license to operate, carbon-neutral DOOH enhances both the business case for advertising and the credibility of its impact.

“Advertising cannot afford to stand on the sidelines of this crisis. It lives in our streets, our cities, our highways, and our public spaces. If our medium is everywhere, then our responsibility must be everywhere too. This pledge transforms sustainability from an aspiration into an action. It proves that campaigns can deliver impact, accountability, and responsibility all at once,” said Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls.

The ozone layer recovered because the world acted with urgency and unity. Climate change demands the same resolve today. Imagine if every campaign everywhere was measured and neutralized. Imagine if accountability was not optional but automatic. That is the future this pledge begins to build.

Moving Walls invites the advertising ecosystem, including brands, agencies, and media owners, to join this global movement. Every campaign matters. Every choice counts. And every shift towards carbon-neutral advertising strengthens both commercial outcomes and environmental progress.

Carbon-Neutral, One Campaign at a Time.