OSL Pay and TopNod Announce Partnership to Provide Fiat On-Ramp and Off-Ramp Services

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Pay, a licensed digital asset payment infrastructure, today announced a partnership with the self-custody wallet, TopNod. Through this collaboration, OSL Pay’s global fiat on-ramp and off-ramp solution will be integrated into the TopNod App, offering users worldwide efficient, compliant, and seamless digital asset transaction services.

The integration will be rolled out in phases to ensure smooth service delivery and an optimized user experience. Leveraging OSL Pay’s transaction channels, users will be able to conveniently convert fiat currency to crypto assets directly within the TopNod application, eliminating the need for external platforms. Currently, OSL Pay supports major international currencies such as the Euro (EUR), US Dollar (USD), and British Pound (GBP), as well as regional currencies including the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) and Vietnamese Dong (VND). Users will have the flexibility to purchase a variety of crypto assets, including USDT, USDC, ETH, and SOL.

To guarantee the security of transactions and the stability of funds, OSL Pay has established a real-time risk monitoring mechanism. The system is capable of instantly tracking reserve situations and alerting the finance team when necessary, ensuring the safety and stability of funds under various market conditions.

This partnership not only enhances the convenience and security for users in the digital asset space but also reflects OSL Pay’s forward-thinking approach to building a global, compliant digital asset payment gateway. OSL Pay will further expand its global market presence, providing more users with accessible and compliant digital asset payment services.

About OSL Pay

OSL Pay is the payment infrastructure arm of OSL Group, building licensed and compliant solutions for seamless conversion between digital assets and fiat currencies.We serve enterprises, protocols, foundations, and individuals around the world with secure, enterprise-grade liquidity — powered by deep expertise across both traditional finance and Web3. Learn more at www.osl-pay.com.

About TopNod

TopNod is a decentralized, self-custodial wallet, focusing on digital versions of real-world assets (RWAs). TopNod allows users to manage their RWAs, major tokens and stablecoins by intergrating services provided by popular third-party platforms. It provides users with a secure and intuitive tool to view, manage, and interact with RWAs and other digital assets — all in one application, designed to feel as familiar and easy to use as mainstream internet apps. Learn more at https://topnod.com/.