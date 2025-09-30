Pixso 2.0 Unleashes AI-Powered UI/UX Design Revolution with Breakthrough Performance

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pixso, the all-in-one collaborative UI/UX design platform, announced the official launch of Pixso 2.0, a major update that delivers significant improvements in performance, AI integration, collaboration, and cross-platform compatibility. The release reinforces Pixso’s mission to provide professional, efficient, and accessible digital product design tools for global teams.



Pixso 2.0 delivers breakthrough performance, AI-powered design tools, and smarter collaboration features.

Performance Rebuilt from the Ground Up

Pixso 2.0 introduces a fully rebuilt underlying architecture, resulting in measurable performance gains. Compared to version 1.0, file opening times have been reduced by 50%, while average memory usage has dropped by 40%. The update also brings faster instance linking, smoother canvas operations, such as zooming, panning, and rotating multiple layers—and optimized page-switching responsiveness, even for memory-heavy documents.

“We rewrote core parts of the rendering engine to support complex design scenarios,” said a Pixso Technical Lead. “Now, large files take up a lot less memory, and publishing large component libraries is way faster than it was before.“

Pixso AI: Generate Designs from Simple Prompts

Transforming creativity with artificial intelligence, Pixso now enables users to generate complete, editable design drafts in seconds using simple text instructions. The “AI Generate Design” feature intelligently interprets prompts, such as “create a fintech dashboard”, producing high-fidelity mockups along with developer-ready front-end code, dramatically accelerating the initial design phase.

Seamless Design-to-Code Handoff

Pixso bridges the gap between design and development with one-click code generation for multiple frameworks, including ArkUI, HTML, and Flutter. Once the design draft is finalized, developers can switch to Dev View and click D2C to obtain a complete code package ready for production use. This component-structured code preserves layout relationships and styling, allowing developers to cut out manual translation and speed up development cycles.

Design Tokens Bring Systematic Consistency

New design tokens functionality allows teams to define and manage colors, text styles, numbers, and Boolean values as centralized variables. These tokens ensure visual consistency across projects, enable quick global updates, and enhance collaboration between design and engineering through standardized property definitions.

“Design tokens bring stronger standardization and more reliable code generation,” noted a Pixso Design Systems Lead. “Teams can iterate faster while keeping visual language consistent across projects.”

Full Sketch Compatibility Smoothes Transition

Pixso 2.0 ensures seamless migration for Sketch users with robust file compatibility. The update accurately renders blend modes, Boolean operations, background blur saturation, and bidirectional text, allowing designers to switch platforms without losing fidelity or reworking existing assets.

Advanced Text & Typography Capabilities

With support for variable fonts, path-based text layout, and bidirectional text for languages like Arabic and Hebrew, Pixso now offers one of the most sophisticated typography toolkits in collaborative design. Expanded language coverage includes Japanese, Korean, Urdu, Thai, and Tibetan.

Visual Comments Make Feedback Clear

Teams can now communicate with unmatched clarity using image-based comments. Users can drag, paste, or upload screenshots and graphics directly into comments in both Edit and Presentation modes, making precise, contextual feedback effortless.

Video & GIF Playback in Prototypes

Prototyping becomes more immersive with support for embedded video and GIF playback. Designers can now incorporate rich media into interactive prototypes, enabling more engaging presentations, clearer concept demonstrations, and more accurate user testing.

Upgraded Team Asset Library

The redesigned asset library accelerates component management and team collaboration. With faster publishing, improved search, and seamless synchronization, design systems remain consistent and accessible, streamlining workflows for cross-functional teams.

Custom Color Palettes Enhance Brand Management

Designers can now create, save, and share custom color palettes with advanced variable support. This makes it easier to maintain brand consistency, experiment with themes, and implement rebrands across entire projects with just a few clicks.

Accessible Plans for Every Team

Pixso continues to offer a robust Free plan that includes unlimited personal files, three team project pages, and 30 days of version history. The Pro plan unlocks advanced collaboration features and expanded storage. New subscribers also receive AI credits automatically for exploring AI design draft generation.

“Pixso 2.0 combines enterprise-grade performance with a gentle learning curve,” said Ethan, the CEO of Pixso. “With localized UI and a smooth migration path from Figma or Sketch, we’re empowering global teams to do their best work without barriers.”

About Pixso

Pixso is an all-in-one product design platform that brings together UI/UX design, whiteboard, prototyping, code generation, and developer handoff. Trusted by teams of all sizes, Pixso empowers creators to turn ideas into reality with powerful, intuitive tools built for modern collaboration.

About BOYUN

BOYUN is a technology company focused on core graphics rendering technologies and committed to pioneering high-performance rendering engines. Originally established in 2014 as Edrawsoft of Wondershare, the company spun off in 2021 to operate independently. Its product portfolio now includes the online collaborative design tool Pixso, the digital whiteboard platform Boardmix, and the AI-powered presentation platform Presenti AI.