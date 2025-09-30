Progress with Purpose: Milken Institute Launches 12th Asia Summit with 1,200 Global Leaders and Investors in Attendance

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 12th Milken Institute Asia Summit kicks off tomorrow at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, bringing together more than 1,200 global leaders and experts from 43 countries for its three-day program, October 1–3. Framed by the theme “Progress with Purpose: Collaboration amid Complexity,” the Summit will be a nexus for high-level dialogues, public panels, and private roundtables designed to spark bold ideas, tackle regional challenges, and drive cross-sector collaboration in a time of global uncertainty.

The Summit is slated to open with a keynote address by Singapore Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defense Chan Chun Sing, highlighting Singapore’s role in a rapidly transforming global landscape. Over the course of three days, distinguished guests will have the opportunity to engage with some of the world’s foremost thought leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs across finance, government, health, academia, philanthropy, sustainability, and technology, including:

Eric Anziani , President and Chief Operating Officer, Crypto.com

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Crypto.com Hadi Badri , CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation

, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation Temuulen Bayaraa , CEO, Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund

, CEO, Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund Penny Burtt , President, Boeing Southeast Asia

, President, Boeing Southeast Asia Fang Fenglei , Chairman, Hopu Investment Management

, Chairman, Hopu Investment Management Hisham Hamdan , Chief Investment Officer, Khazanah Nasional Berhad

, Chief Investment Officer, Khazanah Nasional Berhad Namsun Kim , President of Investments, NAVER; CEO, Poshmark

, President of Investments, NAVER; CEO, Poshmark Forrest Li , Founder and CEO, SEA Limited

, Founder and CEO, SEA Limited Éric Martel , President and CEO, Bombardier

, President and CEO, Bombardier Tony Minella , CEO, Eldridge Capital Management

, CEO, Eldridge Capital Management Aseem Puri , CEO, Unilever International

, CEO, Unilever International Dyah Roro Esti Widya Putri , Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia

, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara , Executive Director and CEO, Temasek International Pte Ltd

, Executive Director and CEO, Temasek International Pte Ltd Shefali Shah , Actress, Delhi Crime

, Actress, Delhi Crime Todd Sisitsky , President, TPG

, President, TPG Pandu Sjahrir , Chief Investment Officer, Danantara Indonesia

, Chief Investment Officer, Danantara Indonesia Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz , Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia

, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Bryan Yeo , Group Chief Investment Officer, GIC Pte Ltd

This year’s Summit is supported by four media partners, Caixin Global, CNA, CNBC, and Tatler Asia, extending the event’s reach to a diverse global audience. All public programming will be livestreamed on the Milken Institute’s website, complemented by feature interviews and exclusive coverage through the Summit’s onsite broadcast network partners.

“Now in its twelfth year, the Asia Summit continues to uphold our mission of serving institutional investors, asset allocators, and captains of industry by convening best-in-class thought leaders, innovators, and futurists across finance, business, investment, and philanthropy for three days of carefully curated discussion,” said Laura Deal Lacey, executive vice president of International at the Milken Institute. “Amid the fractured world order and the fraying of long-standing global alliances, we strive to foster meaningful, purposeful partnerships among our community of leaders and changemakers, and to illuminate insights and inspiration for our stakeholders of global investors.”

As part of this year’s Summit, the Milken Institute has launched a new edition of its popular digital essay series, The Power of Ideas, a collection of thought-provoking essays on advancing progress through meaningful partnerships and purposeful collaboration. The series features contributions from global business leaders, including Renat Bekturov, governor, Astana International Financial Centre; Noriko Honda Chen, portfolio manager, Capital Group; Yup S. Kim, chief investment officer, Texas Municipal Retirement System; Gautam Kumra, Asia chairman, McKinsey & Company; and Christian Stracke, president, PIMCO, among others.

Tune in tomorrow at https://milkeninstitute.org/events/asia-summit-2025/ to watch the livestream of the 12th Milken Institute Asia Summit. For media inquiries, please reach out to Yeen Chong at ychong@milkeninstitute.org.

###

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit http://www.milkeninstitute.org.

About MI International

Milken Institute International connects global markets through regional convenings and research to drive locally grounded, globally informed solutions.

For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org/international.