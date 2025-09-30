Quhuo’s Hotel and Home Services Sector Partners with Beike to Improve Residential Service Quality

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) (“Quhuo” or the “Company”), a leading gig economy platform for local services in China, announced recently that its subsidiary, Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Lailai”), which specializes in hotel and home services, has formed a partnership with Ke Holdings Inc. (“Beike”), a leading housing transactions and services platform in China. Under the agreement, Lailai will provide Beike with asset services including property maintenance before and after listing, ongoing household support, and tailored services for specific groups of residents. The collaboration expands Lailai’s service scope from home services to a full property management service system.

Through this partnership, Lailai seeks to help Beike deliver efficient, end-to-end services that enhance the living experience. Leveraging its extensive expertise in local life services, Lailai aims to meet Beike’s demand for high standards and diverse offerings through integrated property service solutions – from property management to daily household support – helping improve overall living quality.

In terms of specific services, Lailai offers Beike end-to-end property management solutions, including cleaning before and after listing, appliance and electrical repairs, formaldehyde testing and treatment, and VR photography, ensuring each property meets market standards. For households, Lailai also provides daily cleaning, lock repairs, and other essential services for residents.

Lailai also provides tailored services for special groups. For example, in first-tier cities such as Beijing, Lailai trains and deploys female technicians to provide in-home repair services for women residents, enhancing trust and safety for single women in urban settings.

In service delivery, Lailai leverages its proprietary digital dispatch system to integrate cleaning, repairs, and other services into a unified platform, enabling more efficient management and precise demand matching. Supported by data-driven oversight, this systematic approach improves operational efficiency and aims to ensure consistent and high-quality service.

Since the partnership with Beike launched in May 2024, Lailai’s property services have expanded to Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Ningbo, and Jinan, with plans to extend to Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Xi’an. Lailai is also developing more convenient, safe, and comfortable housing and resort-style senior living solutions in response to an aging population.

Haizhou Luo, head of Lailai, said: “This collaboration allows us to put our local life service experience into practice and deliver higher-quality, personalized property management services to our clients. We will continue to innovate and optimize our offerings to further enhance the living experience of residents.”

Leslie Yu, CEO of Quhuo, stated: “This partnership reflects Quhuo’s long-term commitment to local life services and opens new market opportunities. Looking ahead, both parties will continue to enhance services and customer experience, jointly advancing the high-quality development of urban housing services.”

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

