Rockefeller Foundation Hosts AsiaXchange 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AsiaXchange 2025, a premier convening of global and regional leaders, will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 6–8, 2025. Organized by The Rockefeller Foundation, the three-day gathering will bring together policymakers, business executives, philanthropists, representatives from multilateral institutions, academics, and community leaders under the theme ‘From Solutions To Scale’ focused on uplifting underserved communities across Asia. The event will be held both in-person in Jakarta and virtually for global participation.



The Rockefeller Foundation AsiaXchange 2025 to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Asia today is home to the world’s fastest-growing economies, but also some of its starkest divides: rapid urbanization, a young population seeking job prospects, and rising vulnerability to climate shocks. Without deeper collaboration and bolder action, this trajectory will persist and millions will continue to be left behind.

The purpose of AsiaXchange 2025 is urgent: to ensure that solutions already proven to uplift underserved communities do not remain small, but instead are scaled across borders, sectors, and generations, so that Asia’s growth includes everyone.

Set against the backdrop of shifting demographics, geopolitical transitions, and urgent climate and development challenges, AsiaXchange 2025 will be anchored in three strategic pillars:

Inspire : Showcase breakthrough solutions that have already succeeded in uplifting communities

: Showcase breakthrough solutions that have already succeeded in uplifting communities Connect : Align actors and amplify national and subnational efforts to scale impact

: Align actors and amplify national and subnational efforts to scale impact Invest : Mobilize financial resources for underserved communities

“At The Rockefeller Foundation, we believe in the power of collaboration to transform systems and deliver impact at scale,” said Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of Programs, The Rockefeller Foundation. “AsiaXchange 2025 is about taking proven solutions to scaled impact – demonstrating how collective impact across borders can grow bold ideas and shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.”

The agenda will spotlight models that turn ambition into implementation, including region-wide innovations in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, regenerative agriculture, health systems, and development finance. Sessions will also highlight how Asia can leverage its own wealth, from sovereign funds to philanthropic capital, to finance the next generation of development solutions.

“Asia is at the heart of the world’s growth story, but the region still must address persistent disparities in opportunity, access, and outcomes,” said Deepali Khanna, Senior Vice President & Head of Asia, The Rockefeller Foundation. “AsiaXchange 2025 is focused on progress. It is a critical platform to bring Asia’s leadership, ideas, and capital together to advance progress that is locally-grounded and globally relevant.”

AsiaXchange 2025 is designed not just to exchange ideas but to generate commitments from governments, investors, and innovators, that will translate into scaled programs and financed solutions for millions of people across Asia.

This year’s event builds on the momentum of two prior AsiaXchange convenings, held in New Delhi in 2023 and Bangkok in 2024, reaffirming The Rockefeller Foundation’s commitment to uplifting underserved communities and enabling sustainable futures across Asia and the world.

About The Rockefeller Foundation