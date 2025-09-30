Solace Named to The Globe and Mail’s Seventh Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the Agentic AI world, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Report on Business magazine’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Solace earned its spot in the Technology category with a three-year revenue growth of 63%, reflective of the company’s continued momentum with global enterprise customers.

Launched in 2019, “Canada’s Top Growing Companies” is an editorial ranking that celebrates the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, a company must be Canadian-run and have had at least CDN$2 million in annual sales in its most recent fiscal year.

“Our annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country’s entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “And we think it’s important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

Market Leadership

Over the same three-year period, Solace has experienced remarkable growth across all areas of the business, while achieving a number of key milestones along the way:

In 2024, Solace hit “centaur” status, having eclipsed USD$100M in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR)

in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) Recognized by industry analysts, the company’s award-winning Solace Platform continued to evolve as the market’s leading choice for event-driven integration and data streaming, most notably with the introduction of Solace Agent Mesh, an event-driven Agentic AI framework that enables businesses to easily orchestrate autonomous AI agents and let them interact in real-time with other agents, AI assets, applications and data sources

The Solace community expanded with the addition of new customers across all industries, including Schwarz Group, Danone, Absolics, GetGo and Kinseed. Today, Solace can be found in 6 of the top ten investment banks, 3 of the top 6 FX trading banks, 4 of the top 12 telcos and 3 of the largest CPG manufacturers and retail chains

Similarly, Solace strengthened its global partner ecosystem through strategic endeavors with SAP, AWS, Boomi, Databricks and many other regional system integrators and technology partners

EDA Summit, hosted by Solace, grew to become one of the top events in the event-driven architecture market, with last year’s event attracting over 5,000 delegates and featuring more than 65 content-rich sessions

“We take tremendous pride in being included in this ranking of Canada’s top growing companies, which underlines our ongoing commitment to innovation and service excellence across all industries,” said Denis King, President and CEO at Solace. “This kind of industry recognition is especially relevant as Agentic AI based solutions become a top business priority, pushing the need for real-time information. Enterprises worldwide can trust Solace to help them deliver on their AI objectives by embracing the power of event-driven integration.”

About The Globe and Mail:



The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data integration across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts:

David DeRosa

Solace

david.derosa@solace.com

Jamie Kightley

IBA International

Jkightley@iba-international.com