Temus Accelerates Growth with Strategic Partnerships and Executive Appointments to Power Singapore’s Smart Nation in the AI Era

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 – Temus has announced three new strategic collaborations with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Peak3, and Resaro to accelerate AI transformation across the public and private sectors. The firm has also expanded its leadership team with key appointments: Sutowo Wong as Managing Director, AI & Data; Vincent Tay as Managing Director and Head of Public Sector; Dr. Samuel Chong as Managing Director, Insurance; and Carl Ward as Advisor, Technology & Innovation.

“As Singapore advances toward Smart Nation 2.0, Temus is proud be partners on this journey, by bringing together public scale, private innovation, strategic partners, and talent to we deliver human-centric AI and digital transformation for lasting societal and economic impact” said Ng Lai Yee, Chief Executive Officer, Temus.

Lai Yee adds, “Temus is entering its next phase of growth with our clients to harness the full potential of Singapore’s AI era – and this is only the beginning.”

Resaro partnership to build and deploy trustworthy AI at scale

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Development, IMDA; April Chin, Co-CEO, Resaro; Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, AI & Data, Temus; Ng Lai Yee, Chief Executive Officer, Temus

Temus and Resaro, both signatories of Singapore’s AI Verify Foundation, have signalled their intent in supporting the responsible adoption of trusted, enterprise-grade AI.

AI adoption is projected to deliver up to S$198.3 billion in economic benefits by 2030 in Singapore, but scaling from pilots to enterprise-grade systems will require stronger guardrails – ranging from MAS’ FEAT principles to the adoption of AI Verify as a national framework.

In this partnership, Temus will continue to deliver its strategic advisory capabilities in designing AI governance frameworks and orchestrating AI for business outcomes, while Resaro will serve as an independent, third-party AI assurance provider in evaluating AI solutions. Resaro’s platform automates and scales the evaluation of AI solutions against AI quality indicators that bridge business, governance and technical considerations, embedding assurance into the development lifecycle.

Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, AI & Data, Temus, said: “This isn’t about auditing AI after the fact; it’s about building trust into the very fabric of the AI development lifecycle. Our partnership with Resaro operationalises governance, providing a clear, automated path for our clients to move from pilot projects to production-ready systems with confidence. We are providing the essential toolkit for Singapore’s next wave of AI-powered transformation.”

April Chin, Co-CEO, Resaro, added: “Singapore is leading the world in responsible AI development, through initiatives such as AI Verify. As a premier member of the AI Verify Foundation and an independent AI assurance provider, our role is to ensure that AI solutions meet the highest standards of performance, safety, and security. This partnership with Temus bridges technical testing and evaluation with governance requirements and business adoption of AI.”

Peak3 partnership to accelerate AI-driven insurance innovation

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Development, IMDA; Arun Sangwan, Chief Commercial Officer, Peak3; Dr. Samuel Chong, Managing Director, Insurance, Temus, Ng Lai Yee, Chief Executive Officer, Temus

Temus and Peak3 announced a commitment to work together in positioning the insurance sector as a potential growth frontier for AI acceleration. Peak3’s cloud-native platform currently supports over 2 billion policies and serves 50+ insurance partners globally, including leading names such as AIA, Prudential, Zurich and Income Insurance. Its core capabilities span policy administration, claims processing, and distribution enablement, providing a resilient backbone for insurers across multiple markets. With AI layered onto this foundation, the potential multiplier effect is significant.

Insurance is increasingly seen as a sector where digital adoption has lagged customer expectations, creating inefficiencies in operations and gaps in product relevance. Analysts predict that the global generative AI in insurance market is projected to grow from about S$1.03 billion in 2022 to S$19.4 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 34.4%, reflecting the scale of opportunity for digital transformation. In Singapore, the integration of Smart Nation services and public sector datasets could further accelerate this shift through embedded insurance models – making protection more seamless, personalised, and relevant to citizens and businesses. Through today’s memorandum of intent, Temus and Peak3 aim to help the industry capture this potential.

Samuel Chong said: “Temus’ partnership with Peak3, aims to empower more Singapore-based insurers to move beyond experimentation into enterprise-grade AI. By building on Peak3’s proven platform, we can apply AI to sharpen efficiency, unlock new business models, and deliver more tailored customer experiences. Insurance is a sector ripe for this next stage of growth.”

Bill Song, Chief Executive Officer, Peak3, added: “With billions of policies managed on our platform and partnerships with leading insurers worldwide, Peak3 is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of AI-powered insurance transformation. Through our partnership with Temus, we will combine proven capabilities and advanced AI to enable more insurers to realize the full potential of embedding secure, context-aware protection into everyday life at scale, while unlocking new value across the insurance ecosystem.”

Temus deepens collaboration with IMDA TeSA and AI Verify Foundation

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Development; Ng Lai Yee, Chief Executive Officer, Temus

Temus has committed to expanding its relationship with IMDA to grow Singapore’s AI workforce, and the AI Verify Foundation (AIVF) in building trustworthy AI.

This expanded commitment reflects Temus’ deepening partnership with IMDA and reinforces its pivotal role in shaping Singapore’s AI landscape and digital transformation. The collaboration complements Temus’ existing partnership under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, further cementing its contribution to Singapore’s digital future.

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, IMDA, said: “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with local industry leaders like Temus through TeSA and AIVF. These partnerships are critical in developing tech talent and accelerating the deployment of trusted AI solutions that businesses and consumers can use with confidence.”

Temus expands its leadership team and commits to nurturing homegrown AI talent

Temus has announced its commitment to growing its digital and AI workforce through a comprehensive approach to capability development, both within the firm and across Singapore’s broader talent pipeline.

Central to this effort is the newly launched “T-Shape Community”, an in-house program designed to build AI fluency across all roles – technical and non-technical alike – by equipping employees with generative AI tools and practical know-how.

Concurrently, Temus continues to build on the strong momentum of its Step IT Up programme, an accelerated “hire, place, and train” career conversion initiative. Since its launch in 2022, Step IT Up has enabled close to 80 individuals from non-IT backgrounds to secure full-time technology roles at Temus, underscoring the company’s commitment to growing the Singapore core.

“Singapore’s Smart Nation 2.0 ambitions will only be realised when AI fluency becomes second nature across our workforce,” said Wu Chun Wei, Managing Director and Head of Cloud, Application & Platform, Temus. “We’re developing T-shaped professionals who combine deep AI expertise with cross-functional skills. This breadth and depth is crucial as AI transformation requires talent who understand both the technology and business context. That’s how we’ll truly partner clients to deliver on vision to value.”

In addition, Temus announced new leadership appointments to strengthen its growth in the AI era. Refer to Annex A for full executive bios.

Sutowo Wong has joined Temus as Managing Director, AI & Data, bringing extensive experience from his previous role as Director of the Health Analytics Division at Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH). With more than 20 years in consulting and public service, Sutowo combines strategic vision, technical expertise, and implementation excellence to help organisations harness data and AI responsibly.

Vincent Tay has joined Temus as Managing Director and Head of Public Sector, with nearly three decades of experience in IT consulting and digital transformation across government and healthcare. Formerly a Partner at EY leading its Government and Public Sector practice, he has spearheaded regulatory reforms, citizen-facing platforms, and strategic studies that strengthened Singapore’s digital governance.

Samuel Chong was appointed Managing Director, Insurance, bringing to the firm more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning insurance, fintech, healthtech, and digital transformation across Asia Pacific region. Previously Vice President at eBaoTech International, he drove business strategy, market expansion, and digital insurance adoption across the region. Samuel has also held senior roles at Fullerton Health, Dell EMC, Cisco, Capgemini, and Accenture.

Carl Ward has joined Temus as Advisor, Technology & Innovation. He brings extensive global expertise and regional leadership, following his role as Director for Public Sector across Asia Pacific and Japan at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Hashtag: #Temus #Business #Transformation #Technology #Insurance

https://temus.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/74075664/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Temus

Temus was established by Temasek to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government’s Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have ~500 employees across a wide range of disciplines in strategy, design, architecture, technology, AI & data. For more information, please visit www.temus.com.