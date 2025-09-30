26.8 C
Villa Vie Odyssey Celebrates One Year of Sailing with Extraordinary Giveaway

By Advertorial Desk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Villa Vie Residences, the pioneering residential cruise line redefining life at sea, is proud to mark a major milestone: the one-year anniversary of its flagship, Villa Vie Odyssey. In just twelve months, Villa Vie Odyssey has spent its first year bringing together a community of Residents who live, work, and explore the world from the comfort of home at sea.

One Year of Global Living

Since setting sail September 30, 2024, Villa Vie Odyssey has:

  • Visited 5 continents through 46 countries in 138 ports of call.
  • Welcomed hundreds of full-time residents aboard its floating community.
  • Pioneered unique Ownership, Rental, and Lifetime Cruise Programs like the newly launched Golden Passport.
  • Introduced Standard Ownership from $129,999, Monthly Rentals From $99 per day and Golden Passports from $99,999 truly make a lifestyle at sea more attainable than ever.

To celebrate this landmark year, Villa Vie is giving back in a big way with the launch of the “365 7-Day Cruise Giveaway.” Beginning in October, 365 free weeklong cruises will be awarded, inviting travelers around the world to step aboard and experience life with Villa Vie firsthand.

The “7-Day Cruise Giveaway” Includes:

  • 52 Winners per day will be chosen between October 15th to 21st.
  • A complimentary 7-day voyage aboard Villa Vie Odyssey before March 31, 2026.
  • Full access to the ship’s all-inclusive lifestyle: dining, entertainment, enrichment programs, fitness, and community life.
  • Opportunities to sail to some of the 140+ countries Villa Vie Odyssey visits during its continuous world journey.

How to Enter

Travelers can enter the giveaway by https:/villavieresidences.com/anniversary/ Each entry counts toward daily drawings, and winners will be announced on Villa Vie’s website and social media channels. No purchase is required.

“This is more than a cruise,” added Petterson. “It’s an open invitation to step into a new lifestyle. Even if it’s only for a week, we want more people to feel what it’s like to live the Villa Vie way.”

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise-ship living with flexible, long-term options tailored to modern travelers. Its Continual World Cruise visits 425+ ports across 140+ countries on seven continents every 3.5 years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

Contact:
Villa Vie Residences
Email: media@villavieresidences.com
Website: www.villavieresidences.com

For images and assets, please click here

