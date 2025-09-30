Wabunka: Private, One-Group-at-a-Time Cultural Experiences in Japan

— Designing New Journeys into the Heart of Japanese Culture —

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wabunka, operated by J-CAT Inc., offers exclusive, one-group-only private experiences that bring international travelers closer to Japanese culture and regional traditions. Since its 2022 debut, the service has welcomed over 10,000 guests from 110 countries, facilitating once-in-a-lifetime journeys that offer an insider’s look at Japan beyond typical sightseeing.



Wabunka: Pull back the curtain on the real Japan with exclusive private tours, curated stays, and expert-led experiences.

As part of an expansion of its brand vision, Wabunka now positions itself not only as a provider of unique experiences but also as a designer of complete, high-quality cultural journeys. This is reflected in the revamp of its official website. New features include region-specific destination pages under “Featured Destinations,” and a documentary video series, “Masters of Japan,” which highlights the voices and craftsmanship of cultural custodians across the country.

Wabunka’s defining feature is its private, one-group-per-experience model, combined with an emphasis on thoughtfully curated, story-driven experiences rather than standard sightseeing. Guests are invited to engage with traditional artisans—including swordsmiths, geiko and maiko, and tea masters—in exclusive spaces rarely open to the public. These highly personal encounters offer a deeper, more intellectual and emotional understanding of Japan.

Each journey is designed by dedicated curators and supported by multilingual cultural guides, ensuring both ease of experience and genuine cultural connection. Wabunka’s private format allows for meaningful dialogue with cultural practitioners, creating singular experiences that go far beyond surface-level tourism.

As part of its new direction, Wabunka is rolling out the “Featured Destinations” initiative, offering curated travel itineraries that integrate accommodations, meals, transportation, and immersive experiences—all grounded in the distinctive heritage of each region.

Explore current destinations:

Wabunka has also launched a new video series, “Masters of Japan,” on its official YouTube channel. The first episode features Edo sashimono master Yutaka Mogami, offering an intimate look at his philosophy, skills, and legacy. Future videos will continue to spotlight the lives and voices of traditional craftspeople and cultural leaders across Japan.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WabunkaJapan

Looking ahead, Wabunka will continue to expand its curated journeys by integrating cultural experiences with carefully selected accommodations, cuisine, and transportation—providing travelers with closer access to regional stories and ways of life. The platform now allows travelers to begin with a single cultural interest and naturally expand into a fully personalized journey through the region.

To support this, Wabunka is deepening its collaboration with cultural practitioners, regional stakeholders, and hospitality partners to develop destination-wide experiences that balance preservation with innovation. By embracing the concept of stewardship, Wabunka aims to contribute to sustainable tourism in Japan—offering high-value journeys that support local traditions and address societal challenges such as overtourism and population decline.

As a destination management company (DMC), Wabunka continues to evolve into a cultural gateway—connecting travelers with authentic experiences, vibrant communities, and the future of Japanese heritage.

For more information, please visit： https://wabunka-media.jp/en/

YouTube： https://www.youtube.com/@WabunkaJapan

More Images are available at Images： https://m.wabunka-lux.jp/4pndPbQ

◾️About Wabunka

Wabunka： https://wabunka-lux.jp/

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/wabunka.japan/

YouTube： https://www.youtube.com/@WabunkaJapan

Images： https://m.wabunka-lux.jp/4pndPbQ

◾️About J-CAT, Inc.

J-CAT, Inc, designs and delivers exceptional travel experiences through Wabunka, which curates immersive cultural journeys for international visitors. With a portfolio of over 320 high-quality programs, Wabunka helps travelers engage deeply with Japan’s traditional culture, craftsmanship, and regional character.

It specializes in extraordinary travel by combining authentic cultural experiences, exclusive stays, and private access to hidden venues—all delivered in a one-group-at-a-time private format.

◾️Contact

General Inquiries：

https://wabunka-lux.jp/contact/