WSPN and dtcpay to Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, and dtcpay, a regulated Major Payment Institution, are pleased to announce an upcoming collaboration to launch the first-of-its-kind WUSD Card to the market. This new payment solution will enable users to fund their cards with either WUSD stablecoins or USD, providing enhanced flexibility in digital payments.



WUSD Card

This collaboration marks a major step in WSPN’s mission to make stablecoin technology part of everyday life. By launching as a Visa card, the WUSD Card will be accepted at millions of merchants worldwide, bringing stablecoins directly into real-world commerce.

The WUSD Card will offer flexibility for users, addressing the diverse needs of both crypto-native users and those transitioning from traditional financial systems. This dual-funding capability makes digital payments more inclusive and user-friendly, allowing customers to choose the funding method that best suits their preferences.

“The WUSD Card represents our commitment to driving the productization of stablecoins into real-world financial products,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. “As stablecoins transition from novel payment instruments to integrated financial solutions, we’re focused on standardizing these use cases for scalable, global impact. This card initiative with dtcpay exemplifies how we’re embedding stablecoin technology into practical, everyday products that enterprises and consumers can rely on.”

“With the WUSD Card, we’re proving that stablecoins are no longer just a concept — they are real, reliable, and ready for everyday use. Our partnership with WSPN sets a new standard for how digital and traditional finance come together, ” said Band Zhao, Group Chairman of dtcpay.

Detailed information about the WUSD Card features, availability, and launch timeline will be revealed in upcoming announcements. Stay tuned for more developments in this collaboration.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About dtcpay

dtcpay is a regulated Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct Digital Payment Token (DPT) services and other payment services under the Payment Services Act (PSA). As a leading provider of digital payment solutions, we pioneer the integration of stablecoin acceptance into traditional financial systems. With a vision to make global transactions seamless and sustainable, dtcpay empowers individuals and businesses to embrace the future of payments.